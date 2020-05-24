RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture concluded its “Reading Marathon” initiative with a record 606,000 pages read. The six-week event witnessed an unprecedented participation of readers from all segments of society.
Launched in late April, the ministry’s initiative comes as part of its “Culture in Quarantine” project, aimed at raising awareness about the importance of reading during the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
The marathon’s initial goal was 100,000 pages before it was later raised due to significant interaction, reaching 606,000 pages after just a month and a half and making this event the largest of the Middle East’s reading initiatives.
The e-platform registered 2,396 citations taken from 1,839 books, ranging in philosophy, history, sciences, economics and more. Prizes were handed out to readers who contributed the most.
Recently, the Saudi Literature, Publishing and Translation Commission has gifted two recently released collections of short stories written by Saudi authors to people in quarantine centers. The initiative aims to promote culture and the arts and Saudi talent.
Saudi Cultural Ministry concludes ‘Reading Marathon’ initiative
https://arab.news/jeajn
Saudi Cultural Ministry concludes ‘Reading Marathon’ initiative
- The marathon’s initial goal was 100,000 pages before it was later raised due to significant interaction, reaching 606,000 pages after just a month and a half and making this event the largest of the Middle East’s reading initiatives
RIYADH: The Ministry of Culture concluded its “Reading Marathon” initiative with a record 606,000 pages read. The six-week event witnessed an unprecedented participation of readers from all segments of society.