Jerusalem’s Holy Sepulcher reopens after coronavirus closure

A priest lights candles from the ‘Holy Fire’ at the Holy Sepulcher church in Jerusalem’s old city in this April 3, 2010 picture. (AFP file photo)
AP

  • Church authorities limit entrance to 50 people at a time
JERUSALEM: Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulcher reopened to visitors on Sunday after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The church, situated in Jerusalem’s Old City, is the site where many Christians believe Jesus was crucified, entombed, and resurrected. The Christian authorities managing the site closed it to visitors in March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but clerics maintained prayers inside the shuttered church throughout its closure.
On Sunday, church authorities limited entrance to 50 people at a time, and required that those entering the cavernous site maintain social distance and avoid touching any of the church’s stones, icons or other religious items. A typical day before the virus outbreak would bring thousands of faithful who kissed or placed their hands along the church’s surfaces.
As priests from the various Christian sects entered the church, a handful of faithful waited outside for the basilica’s church to open for the public.
Israeli authorities have gradually reopened schools, houses of worship and markets as the spread of the novel coronavirus has slowed. Israel’s Health Ministry has reported over 16,700 confirmed cases of the disease and 279 deaths. More than 14,000 have recovered.

Topics: Jerusalem Coronavirus

  • First serving Israeli prime minister to face criminal prosecution
  • Benjamin Netanyahu was indicted in November on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in three cases
JERUSALEM: The corruption trial of Benjamin Netanyahu opens on Sunday in a Jerusalem court, where he will become the first serving Israeli prime minister to face criminal prosecution, in a case he calls a political witch-hunt.
Netanyahu is required to appear for the session in Jerusalem District Court, a week after he was sworn in to a record fifth term as head of a unity government, ending more than a year of political deadlock in the wake of three inconclusive elections.
He was indicted in November on bribery, fraud and breach of trust charges in three cases involving gifts from millionaire friends and allegedly seeking regulatory favors for media tycoons in return for favorable coverage.
Netanyahu, who heads the right-wing Likud party, has cast his prosecution as a leftist witch-hunt meant to oust a popular right-wing leader.
As prime minister, Netanyahu is under no legal obligation to resign and he has said his court battle will not affect his ability to do his job.
A three-judge panel will hear his case. On Wednesday, it turned down his request to stay away from the opening session.
In asking to be excused, Netanyahu called the event a formality and argued that bringing his contingent of bodyguards would waste public funds and make it hard to comply with social distancing rules.
Some critics said Netanyahu was trying to avoid the optics of a prime minister sitting in the defendant’s dock.
Turning down his request, the court said it was important for justice to be seen to be done.
Six years ago, former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert was found guilty of bribe-taking and served 16 months in jail. His trial took place after his 2006-2009 term in office.

