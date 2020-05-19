You are here

  • Home
  • Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque to reopen after Eid holiday

Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque to reopen after Eid holiday

Worshippers have been praying near the closed gate of the compound housing Al-Aqsa mosque, which was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/brt7e

Updated 36 sec ago
AFP

Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque to reopen after Eid holiday

  • Islam’s third holiest site has been closed since late March for the first time in more than 50 years as part of measures to to stem the spread of the new coronavirus
Updated 36 sec ago
AFP

JERUSALEM: Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque will reopen to worshippers after the Eid holiday, a statement from its governing body said Tuesday, two months after closing due to the coronavirus.
“The council decided to lift the suspension on worshippers entering the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday,” a statement from the Waqf organization said, referring to the three-day holiday expected to begin this weekend.
Islam’s third holiest site was closed in late March for the first time in more than 50 years as part of measures across the globe to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
The mosque’s director, Omar Al-Kiswani, told AFP he hoped for no restrictions on the number of worshippers but said the governing body would announce the exact “mechanisms and measures later.”
He said the details would be worked out to “ensure we are not subjected to criticism on the pretext we have broken health rules.”
The mosque compound, which lies in Jerusalem’s Old City, has often been a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Known to Muslims as the Haram Al-Sharif, the mosque compound is under the custodianship of neighbouring Jordan which controlled the West Bank, including east Jerusalem, up until its occupation by Israel in the Six-Day War of 1967.
The site is also holy to Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount and believe it to be the location of the two biblical temples — the second of which was destroyed in 70 AD.
With the number of COVID-19 cases declining, in recent days both Israel and the Palestinian territories have eased restrictions.
The Western Wall, the holiest site at which Jews are permitted to pray, is one of the outer walls of the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.
It was closed by Israeli authorities but reopened earlier this month, though with only 300 people allowed at a time.
In total, Israel has recorded 16,650 coronavirus infections in its population of nine million and 277 deaths.
On the Palestinian side, fewer than 400 cases have been confirmed in the West Bank and Gaza — which have a combined population of more than 4.5 million.
Beaches in Israel are due to reopen from Wednesday, with restaurants and bars to follow from the 27th.
Flights are also due to resume from various locations in the coming weeks.

Topics: Al-Aqsa Mosque Ramadan Jerusalem Haram Al-Sharif

Related

Special
Middle-East
Al-Aqsa to remain closed until after Eid Al-Fitr
Middle-East
Muslims in Jerusalem pray outdoors amid virus lockdown

UN team reports new evidence against Daesh in Iraq

Updated 19 May 2020
AP

UN team reports new evidence against Daesh in Iraq

  • UN team is working with the government of Iraq to document evidence of group's crimes
  • Crimes against Iraqi minorities such as the Yazidis, Christians and Sunnis are being investigated
Updated 19 May 2020
AP

UNITED NATIONS: A UN investigative team says it has made “significant progress” in collecting new sources of evidence in Iraq against Daesh extremists, including over 2 million call records that should strengthen cases against perpetrators of crimes against the Yazidi minority in 2014.
The team also reported progress in its investigations of the mass killings of unarmed cadets and military personnel from the Tikrit Air Academy in June 2014 and crimes committed by Daesh extremists in Mosul from 2014 to 2016.
In a report to the UN Security Council obtained by The Associated Press, the investigative team said it is continuing to engage with the Iraqi government on pending legislation that would allow the country to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide allegedly committed by Daesh.
“In the coming six months, the team will continue its work with the government of Iraq in order to capitalize on this opportunity, with a view to securing the commencement of domestic proceedings based on evidence collected by the team,” the report said.
The Daesh group’s self-declared “caliphate” that once spanned a third of both Iraq and Syria, has been defeated on the ground but its fighters are still staging insurgent attacks.
The atrocities its fighters and supporters committed have left deep scars. Thousands of members of Iraq’s Yazidi minority, mainly women and girls, were raped and enslaved, while men were killed. Suspected homosexuals were pushed off roofs to their deaths. Captured Americans and other Westerners were beheaded, and an unknown number of suspected opponents were killed.
A Security Council resolution backed by more than 60 countries to refer the Syrian conflict to the International Criminal Court was vetoed by both Russia and China in May 2014.
The General Assembly established an independent panel in December 2016 to assist in the investigation and prosecution of those responsible for war crimes or crimes against humanity in Syria.
In September 2017, the Security Council voted unanimously to ask the UN to establish an investigative team to help Iraq preserve evidence and promote accountability for what “may amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide” committed by Daesh extremists, both in Iraq and the Levant which includes Syria.
The latest report by the investigative team said that as a result of its expanded cooperation with the Iraqi judiciary, security services and Directorate of Military Intelligence, it stands “at a pivotal moment in its work.”
Cooperation with the Iraqi judiciary in obtaining call data records and with Iraqi security services in extracting and analyzing data from cellphones, SIM cards and mass storage devices previously used by Daesh “have the potential to represent a paradigm shift in the prosecution of ISIL members,” the investigators said.
The data has provided “access to a wide range of internal Daesh documents, cell data, videos and images,” they said.
The team said it is already identifying evidence that can fill gaps in ongoing proceedings as a result of the cell phone data as well as from putting documents held by Iraqi authorities in digital form, and using enhanced discovery and evidence-management systems.
In its investigation of attacks committed by Daesh against the Yazidis in Sinjar district in August 2014, the team said the recent receipt of more than 2 million call data records from Iraqi cell phone service providers “relevant to time periods and geographic locations connected to this investigation provides a significant opportunity to strengthen case files in relation to alleged perpetrators.”
As for the investigation into the mass killings at the Tikrit Air Academy in June 2014, the team said its work has been helped by continuing cooperation from the Iraqi national commission established to investigate the crimes, including reports on the exhumations and autopsies of victims. The team said it has also obtained accounts from survivors and is seeking additional call data records.
The investigators said cooperation with Iraqi domestic courts and non-governmental organizations has further advanced its collection of evidence of Daesh's crimes in Mosul between 2014 and 2016. Exhumations at two mass grave sites close to Mosul that began in March have been temporarily halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak and “will provide a significant focus of upcoming investigative activity,” the team said.
Looking ahead, the team said it has established two additional field investigation units to look into crimes committed by the group against Christian, Kakai, Shaba, Sunni and Turkmen Shia communities in Iraq.

Topics: Daesh Iraq war crimes

Related

Middle-East
Daesh prisoners riot again in northeast Syria

Latest updates

Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque to reopen after Eid holiday
Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala starts making masks in plane parts factory
UN team reports new evidence against Daesh in Iraq
Saudi Arabia reports 9 new coronavirus deaths
Syrian government orders seizure of assets of Assad’s cousin Makhlouf

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.