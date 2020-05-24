You are here

Bournemouth player tests positive for COVID-19

The Bournemouth player testing positive for COVID-19 is the eighth case involving an English top-flight club. (AFP file photo)
AFP

  Bournemouth player's identity would not be disclosed due to 'medical confidentiality'
  This is the eighth case involving an English top-flight club
LONDON: An unnamed Bournemouth player has tested positive for COVID-19, the Premier League club announced Sunday, becoming the eighth case involving an English top-flight club.
Bournemouth added the player’s identity would not be disclosed due to “medical confidentiality” and that he would self-isolate for seven days.
“Following strict adherence to the Premier League’s return to training regulations, the club’s training ground remains a safe working environment for players and backroom staff, who will continue to be tested for Covid-19 twice per week,” said south coast side Bournemouth in a club statement.
The Premier League announced Saturday that there were positive tests at two clubs out of 996 tests conducted on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
The other positive was at a different club which has not been named.
That followed a first round of testing that produced six positive findings announced on May 19 at three Premier League clubs from a total of 748 players and staff tested.
Those positives included Watford’s Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant manager Ian Woan.
For the second round, the number of tests available to each club was increased from 40 to 50.
On Tuesday, squads started non-contract training for the first time since the Premier League was suspended on March 13.
That an increased number of tests has produced fewer positive findings may be a boost to the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ plan to resume fixtures in June. Clubs are expected to discuss moving to contact training in Tuesday.
Officials still plan to complete all 92 remaining fixtures, with Premier League chief executive Richard Masters saying on Friday that they were “as confident as we can be” about restarting in June.
Several players still have concerns about returning, among them Watford captain Troy Deeney and Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante who have stayed away from training this week.
As well as Mariappa, two members of Watford’s staff have tested positive while Hornets manager Nigel Pearson revealed on Friday that several of his players were isolating at home after family members contracted the virus.
Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s Bundesliga has resumed behind closed doors while on Saturday the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, announced La Liga could restart in the week of June 8.

ICC: Bowlers require minimum 2 months’ preparation to play tests

Updated 24 May 2020
Reuters

ICC: Bowlers require minimum 2 months' preparation to play tests

  Council advises its boards to consider appointing medical adviser or biosafety official
Updated 24 May 2020
Reuters

MUMBAI: Bowlers looking at resuming test cricket after the novel coronavirus lockdown will require two to three months of preparation to avoid injuring themselves, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.

Cricket, like other global sports, has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic but some countries are plotting guidelines for the return of the game as governments start easing lockdown restrictions.

England players returned to individual skill-based training this week with the country hoping to begin their delayed summer of cricket with a test series against West Indies in July.

Pakistan are scheduled to tour England to play three tests in August followed by an equal number of Twenty20 Internationals, with the matches taking place behind closed doors as part of measures to combat COVID-19.

“Bowlers are at a particularly high risk of injury on return to play after a period of enforced timeout,” the world governing body ICC said in its back-to-cricket guidelines released late on Friday.

The ICC advised teams to use larger squads and exercise caution over bowlers’ workloads, saying test cricket would require a minimum of eight to 12 week preparation with the final four-five weeks involving match intensity bowling.

Preparation time of six weeks was recommended for bowlers returning to the shorter 50-over and Twenty20 internationals.

The ICC advised its member boards to consider appointing a medical adviser or biosafety official to help with planning for a safe return to training and competition.

The Dubai-based ICC this week announced a ban on using saliva to shine a cricket ball to try and achieve the fabled “reverse swing.”

Players and umpires would need to maintain social distancing and cricketers must avoid unnecessary body contact and not hand over items like cap, towels, sunglasses to umpires or team mates, the ICC said.

Topics: International Cricket Council (ICC) Test cricket

