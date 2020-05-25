You are here

  • Home
  • Regional CSR Network selects Princess Hind as global ambassador

Regional CSR Network selects Princess Hind as global ambassador

1 / 3
Princess Hind bint Abdulrahman Al-Saud
2 / 3
Princess Hind bint Abdulrahman Al-Saud. (Social media)
3 / 3
Princess Hind, second from left, a long time champion of community service and advocate for volunteering. (Social media)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nw4af

Updated 25 May 2020
Rawan Radwan

Regional CSR Network selects Princess Hind as global ambassador

  • The campaign is to advocate international efforts to combat COVID-19 with Arab participation
Updated 25 May 2020
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: In recognition of her leading role advocating community services in the Kingdom, the Regional Network for Social Responsibility (CSR), a member of the UN Global Compact, has chosen Princess Hind bint Abdulrahman Al-Saud as the global social responsibility ambassador.

Commenting on her appointment, she said: “I am honored to be selected as an ambassador to support the fight against the pandemic.”

On March 25, the Regional CSR Network launched a campaign to support the international response to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic. The drive will continue until June 25.

“The campaign is to advocate international efforts to combat COVID-19 with Arab participation and community leaders were chosen as global ambassadors to spread useful information to members of the community through various channels to combat the virus,” said Princess Hind on Rotana Khalijia’s Sayidaty show last April.

Princess Hind, a long-time champion of community service, considers volunteerism an honorable means to give back to one’s community by utilizing skills and efforts of young men and women and fighting hand in hand with authorities against the pandemic.

“Anyone can participate through signing up on the networks’ website and request to document their (volunteer) efforts that must exceed 20 hours,” she added.

Through the “We all are responsible” initiative launched by the Saudi Ministry of Health, she called on volunteers to play a role that could make a positive impact on their communities. 

As a community leader, she has personally participated in a campaign “we help and assist” where she delivered medications to patients of King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center in Riyadh.

Topics: Princess Hind bint Abdulrahman Al-Saud CSR Network

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi ministry, Red Sea Development company sign deal for CSR initiatives
Corporate News
Bahri to nurture CSR culture in Saudi Arabia

KSRelief distributes aid in Lebanon, Yemen

Updated 25 May 2020
SPA

KSRelief distributes aid in Lebanon, Yemen

Updated 25 May 2020
SPA

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) has distributed 540 food baskets in cooperation with the Lebanese Al-Ghina Charity Association. The food baskets will benefit 3,240 people in Lebanon.

KSRelief, in cooperation with the Benevolence Coalition for Humanitarian Relief, also distributed 203 tons/2,742 food baskets to displaced Yemenis in the directorates of Hiran, Abs and Harad, which are adjacent to Saada governorate. SPA Beirut

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi Arabia
International organizations hail KSRelief humanitarian efforts

Latest updates

Philippine President Duterte answers call of workers under COVIS-19 quarantine eager to go home
Yemen’s Marib imposes coronavirus curfew
Jordan launches platform for third repatriation phase
UAE reports 781 new coronavirus cases
KSRelief distributes aid in Lebanon, Yemen

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.