You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan launches platform for third repatriation phase

Jordan launches platform for third repatriation phase

Al-Faraya said Jordanians can also be moved by sea and via land crossings after submitting applications on safelyhome2.gov.jo. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/284z5

Updated 25 May 2020
Arab News

Jordan launches platform for third repatriation phase

  • People can submit their repatriation applications at safelyhome.gov.jo
Updated 25 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan has launched a website to help in the implementation of the country’s third phase of repatriation for citizens wanting to return to the Kingdom, state news agency Petra reported citing the Director of the Coronavirus Crisis Cell Brig. Gen. Mazen Al-Faraya.
People can submit their repatriation applications at safelyhome.gov.jo, with flights operating from Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, Armenia, Sudan, Egypt, Turkey, Chicago, Montreal, Qatar, Istanbul, and Cairo.
Al-Faraya said Jordanians can also be moved by sea and via land crossings after submitting applications on safelyhome2.gov.jo.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Jordan state employees to have shorter working hours after Eid holiday
Middle-East
Jordan has flown home 6,855 stranded nationals since May 5

Syria records 20 new coronavirus cases in largest single-day increase

Updated 25 May 2020
Reuters

Syria records 20 new coronavirus cases in largest single-day increase

  • The war-torn country has recorded 106 infections and four deaths so far
  • Syria has kept an overnight curfew in place but has begun to open some of its economy after a lockdown
Updated 25 May 2020
Reuters

DAMASCUS: Syria reported 20 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, the largest single-day increase to date, the health ministry said.
The war-torn country has recorded 106 infections and four deaths so far, and new cases have increased in recent days with the return of Syrians from abroad, the ministry said.
Syria has kept an overnight curfew in place but has begun to open some of its economy after a lockdown. Doctors and relief groups worry that medical infrastructure ravaged by nine years of conflict would make a more serious outbreak deadly and difficult to fend off.
Health Minister Nizar Yazigi said last week that “coercive and unfair” Western sanctions were hitting medical services needed to cope with coronavirus and he called for their removal.

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Syria

Related

Middle-East
Syria reports largest single day jump in coronavirus cases
Middle-East
Syrians turn to flea markets for frugal Eid Al-Fitr

Latest updates

Palestinian government ends coronavirus lockdown
UAE brand’s fresh approach to skincare looking good for future
Syria records 20 new coronavirus cases in largest single-day increase
UN: Libya coast guard intercepts, detains about 400 migrants
UK’s Johnson struggles to shift attention from aide’s trip

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.