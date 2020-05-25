Jordan launches platform for third repatriation phase

DUBAI: Jordan has launched a website to help in the implementation of the country’s third phase of repatriation for citizens wanting to return to the Kingdom, state news agency Petra reported citing the Director of the Coronavirus Crisis Cell Brig. Gen. Mazen Al-Faraya.
People can submit their repatriation applications at safelyhome.gov.jo, with flights operating from Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Riyadh, Armenia, Sudan, Egypt, Turkey, Chicago, Montreal, Qatar, Istanbul, and Cairo.
Al-Faraya said Jordanians can also be moved by sea and via land crossings after submitting applications on safelyhome2.gov.jo.
