Jordan state employees to have shorter working hours after Eid holiday

DUBAI: Jordan’s public sector employees are in for a shorter working period from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, the minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said.
“Our recent decision to impose the comprehensive curfew was “not improvised” but came according to the requirements of the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom,” according to Adaileh, in a report from state news agency Petra.
“We will continue to impose a comprehensive curfew from time to time, which helps to curb the transmission of the virus,” he added.
Adaileh also said that the Kingdom’s third phase of repatriating citizens stranded abroad will start after the Eid holiday, and will include new states.
“We have accomplished two phases so far, during which about 7,000 Jordanians have returned, and they are currently being subjected to precautionary quarantine,” he said.
