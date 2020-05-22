You are here

  • Home
  • Jordan state employees to have shorter working hours after Eid holiday

Jordan state employees to have shorter working hours after Eid holiday

The minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said the Kingdom will continue to impose a comprehensive curfew from time to time, which helps contain the coronavirus spread. (Petra)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6ydqh

Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

Jordan state employees to have shorter working hours after Eid holiday

  • Adaileh said that the Kingdom’s third phase of repatriating citizens stranded abroad will start after the Eid holiday
Updated 31 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Jordan’s public sector employees are in for a shorter working period from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. after the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, the minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said.
“Our recent decision to impose the comprehensive curfew was “not improvised” but came according to the requirements of the epidemiological situation in the Kingdom,” according to Adaileh, in a report from state news agency Petra.
“We will continue to impose a comprehensive curfew from time to time, which helps to curb the transmission of the virus,” he added.
Adaileh also said that the Kingdom’s third phase of repatriating citizens stranded abroad will start after the Eid holiday, and will include new states.
“We have accomplished two phases so far, during which about 7,000 Jordanians have returned, and they are currently being subjected to precautionary quarantine,” he said.

Topics: Coronaviirus

Related

Middle-East
Jordan completes second phase of repatriation flights amid coronavirus pandemic
Middle-East
Jordan has flown home 6,855 stranded nationals since May 5

UAE confirms 894 new coronavirus cases

Updated 22 May 2020
Arab News

UAE confirms 894 new coronavirus cases

  • The ministry confirmed four new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 237
  • Dubai Airports said that all scheduled flights will operate from the airport’s Terminal 3
Updated 22 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 894 new coronavirus cases overnight after conducting additional 43,000 tests, raising the country’s COVID-19 caseload to 26,898, the health ministry said in a report from state news agency WAM.
The ministry has also confirmed four new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 237. It added that 946 people have also recovered from COVID-19, raising the number of recovered patients in the state to 12,755.
The ministry urged people to follow social distancing and other preventive measures to avoid coronavirus transmission.
Meanwhile, Dubai Airports said in a statement that all scheduled flights will operate from the airport’s Terminal 3, and passengers must wear appropriate protective equipment and must be at the airport four hours before their flight.
Dubai Airports added that passengers without confirmed tickets or without protective items and those who arrive earlier than four hours before their scheduled flights would be denied entry to the terminal.
Passengers were also encouraged to take note of curfew timings and have their tickets available when required by the Dubai Police.

Topics: Coroanvirus

Related

Middle-East
UAE company develops rapid COVID-19 testing technology
Middle-East
UAE reports 873 new coronavirus infections

Latest updates

Jordan state employees to have shorter working hours after Eid holiday
UAE confirms 894 new coronavirus cases
Philippines fears 42,000 returning workers could ‘overwhelm’ virus quarantine centers
What We Are Reading Today: The Closet by Danielle Bobker
Lebanon charges banker, money changers in currency crisis probe

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.