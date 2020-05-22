Jordan state employees to have shorter working hours after Eid holiday

UAE confirms 894 new coronavirus cases

DUBAI: The UAE has recorded 894 new coronavirus cases overnight after conducting additional 43,000 tests, raising the country’s COVID-19 caseload to 26,898, the health ministry said in a report from state news agency WAM.

The ministry has also confirmed four new deaths, bringing the total number of fatalities to 237. It added that 946 people have also recovered from COVID-19, raising the number of recovered patients in the state to 12,755.

The ministry urged people to follow social distancing and other preventive measures to avoid coronavirus transmission.

Meanwhile, Dubai Airports said in a statement that all scheduled flights will operate from the airport’s Terminal 3, and passengers must wear appropriate protective equipment and must be at the airport four hours before their flight.

Dubai Airports added that passengers without confirmed tickets or without protective items and those who arrive earlier than four hours before their scheduled flights would be denied entry to the terminal.

Passengers were also encouraged to take note of curfew timings and have their tickets available when required by the Dubai Police.