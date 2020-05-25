You are here

  • Home
  • UK’s Johnson struggles to shift attention from aide’s trip

UK’s Johnson struggles to shift attention from aide’s trip

The British government faced accusations of hypocrisy on Saturday after the revelation that Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top adviser Dominic Cummings, traveled more than 400 kilometers to his parents’ house during a nationwide lockdown while he was showing coronavirus symptoms. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6axvj

Updated 25 May 2020
AP

UK’s Johnson struggles to shift attention from aide’s trip

  • Conservative leader Johnson is standing by adviser Dominic Cummings, who drove 400 kilometers from his London home
  • Many Britons saw the trip as a clear breach of the government’s national “stay at home” order, introduced on March 23
Updated 25 May 2020
AP

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to announce further lockdown-easing measures were being overshadowed Monday by an outcry over the movements of a senior aide who allegedly flouted restrictions imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.
Conservative leader Johnson is standing by adviser Dominic Cummings, who drove 400 kilometers from his London home to his parents’ house while he was infected with the virus.
Johnson said Cummings “followed the instincts of every father and every parent,” traveling so that extended family could care for his 4-year-old son if he and his wife both fell ill.
But many Britons saw the trip as a clear breach of the government’s national “stay at home” order, introduced on March 23. Cummings was heckled with calls of “hypocrite” as he returned to his London home Sunday after spending the day in 10 Downing St.
Stephen Reicher, a social psychologist who sits on a group advising the government, said “more people are going to die” because the episode would undermine adherence to the lockdown rules.
Several senior Church of England clergy joined in the criticism. Bishop of Leeds Nick Baines said the public had been “lied to, patronized and treated … as mugs.” Bishop of Manchester David Walker tweeted: “Unless very soon we see clear repentance, including the sacking of Cummings, I no longer know how we can trust what ministers say sufficiently for @churchofengland to work together with them on the pandemic.”
A self-styled political disruptor who disdains the media and civil service, Cummings has been essential to Johnson’s rise to power. He was one of the architects of the successful campaign to take Britain out of the European Union, and orchestrated Brexit champion Johnson’s thumping election victory in December.
Five months on from that triumph, Johnson’s government is facing criticism for its response to a pandemic that has hit Britain harder than any other European country. Britain’s official coronavirus death toll stands at 36,793, the second-highest confirmed total in the world after the United States.
The coronavirus laid low a swath of senior UK officials, including Cummings, Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Johnson himself, who spent several days in intensive care at a London hospital in April.
The UK is gradually easing its lockdown, allowing more outdoor recreation and letting some shops and businesses reopen.
But as Johnson gathered his Cabinet on Monday to discuss plans to reopen schools and more stores starting June 1, the Cummings scandal showed no signs of dying down.
Ominously for Johnson, a growing number of Conservative lawmakers have joined the opposition in criticizing Cummings. Member of Parliament Paul Maynard said the aide’s actions were “a classic case of ‘do as I say, not as I do’ … It seems to me to be utterly indefensible and his position wholly untenable.”
The conservative Daily Mail newspaper, usually supportive of Johnson, blared “What planet are they on?” in a headline about Cummings and the prime minister.
In a front-page editorial, the newspaper said “for the good of the government and the nation, Mr. Cummings must resign. Or the prime minister must sack him. No ifs, no buts.”

Topics: Coronavirus COVID-19 Dominic Cummings Boris Johnson United Kingdom

Related

Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Middle East countries impose strict measures during Eid to prevent coronavirus spread
Middle-East
UAE reports 781 new coronavirus cases

Aide to British PM Dominic Cummings says he doesn’t regret COVID-19 lockdown trip

Updated 18 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

Aide to British PM Dominic Cummings says he doesn’t regret COVID-19 lockdown trip

Updated 18 min 35 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s closest adviser Dominic Cummings said on Monday that he didn’t regret his decision to drive 250 miles from London to northern England, saying he had not flouted lockdown rules by staying on his family’s farm.
“I don’t regret what I did. Reasonable people may well disagree about how I thought about what to do in these circumstances. But I think that what I did was actually reasonable in these circumstances,” Cummings said, adding that the rules covered exceptional circumstances when it came to issues of looking after small children.
“The situation I was in was exceptional circumstances, and I think the way that I dealt with it was the least-risk to everybody concerned if my wife and I had both been unable to look after our four-year-old.”

Topics: Dominic Cummings Boris Johnson Coronavirus COVID-19

Related

World
Boris Johnson resists calls to sack adviser for coronavirus lockdown breach
World
UK PM Johnson’s adviser Cummings isolating with coronavirus symptoms

Latest updates

Aide to British PM Dominic Cummings says he doesn’t regret COVID-19 lockdown trip
Arsenal’s 1989 title win at Anfield: Football’s most dramatic finale
Dubai firm bringing to life story of football’s first ever world champions
Libya unity govt says Russian mercenaries evacuating
Saudi Arabia reports 9 new COVID-19 deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.