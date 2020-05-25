Syria records 20 new coronavirus cases in largest single-day increase

Attacker attempts to stab Israeli officer, shot: police

JERUSALEM: Israeli police shot and wounded a man who attempted to stab an officer in east Jerusalem on Monday, the police said.

“A terrorist attempted to stab a border police officer after approaching him. The officer responded and the terrorist was shot,” police spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said.

Rosenfeld said the attacker had been taken to hospital and the area was cordoned off.

The incident occurred at a police checkpoint between the Jewish area of Armon Hanatziv and the predominantly Palestinian neighborhood of Jabel Mukaber in east Jerusalem.

A separate police statement said the man shouted Allahu Akbar before launching the attempted attack.

There was no immediate information about his identity.

Israel sees Jerusalem as its undivided capital while the Palestinians view the eastern part of the disputed city as the capital of their future state.

A string of so-called lone wolf attacks by Palestinians took place in 2015 and 2016, though recent years have been calmer.

Israeli officials say such attacks are difficult to prevent, with attackers typically working alone without significant pre-planning.