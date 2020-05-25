STC first in MENA to join GSMA APAC IoT Partnership Program

The STC Group has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with the GSMA to join the GSMA Asia Pacific (APAC) IoT Partnership Program, one of the most extensive Internet of Things (IoT) communities worldwide. By signing this memo, the STC Group becomes the first mobile network operator region wide to be a part of the program.

The GSMA is an industry organization that globally represents the interests of mobile network operators and the broader ecosystem. The GSMA APAC IoT Partnership Program brings together around 500 partners to coordinate efforts and discuss best practices on the development of IoT technologies.

Dimitris G. Lioulias, STC’s strategy vice president, said: “This partnership will reinforce the STC Group’s strategy of building a strong IoT ecosystem and provide our partners and customers with first-class IoT solutions. Bringing this program to our region will facilitate the sharing of best practices and leverage the collective capabilities for the benefit of our society.”

“With our operations in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait as well as all our local affiliates who operate in many areas and technology environments, we will be closely working with the GSMA, and all the members and partners, for building a solid platform of collaboration around digitization, IoT, 5G as well all the strategic issues that enhance our positioning and leadership within our respective countries,” said Faisal Al-Dughaither, synergy general manager, STC Group.

“We welcome the STC Group, the first MENA mobile network operator, to join our APAC IoT Partnership Program,” said David Turkington, head of technology, GSMA Asia Pacific.

“Innovative IoT solutions have massive potential and promise to transform societies and economies. The STC Group’s leadership will strongly support IoT adoption across the region,” he added.

The Saudi telecom giant is increasingly relying on frontier technologies such as IoT, cloud computing and cybersecurity, to drive its business and sustain its social impact.

The GSMA APAC IoT Partnership Program includes more than 36 mobile operators. The program brings operators and their partners together, including developers, manufacturers and system integrators to share best practices, discuss challenges and progress updates on the development of IoT across the region. APAC has the largest IoT market in the world and is expected to reach 11 billion connections by 2025 and be worth $386 billion, according to GSMA Intelligence.

The APAC region is the fastest-growing IoT market in the world, accounting for approximately 40 percent of the total global IoT spend in 2018.