India coronavirus cases rise as millions return home

At least 4.5 million workers had returned home from economic hubs in the two months of lockdown. (File/AFP)
Updated 20 sec ago
Reuters

  • At least 4.5 million workers had migrated home from economic hubs in the two months of lockdown
  • India had recorded a total 145,380 infections and a death toll of 4,167
MUMBAI: Indian states witnessing millions of migrant laborers returning from the big cities are recording rising coronavirus infections, officials said on Tuesday, fearing that the pandemic could spread through villages where medical care is basic at best.
Officials from the home and railway ministries said at least 4.5 million workers had migrated home from economic hubs in the two months since Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a lockdown.
On Tuesday, India had recorded a total 145,380 infections and a death toll of 4,167, low figures for the world’s second-most populous country when compared with some countries in Europe.
But the eastern state of Bihar registered more than 160 infections on Monday, its highest one-day rise, taking its tally to more than 2,700 cases. In the past 36 hours, more than 75 people tested positive in Odisha and 35 in three isolation homes in the desert state of Rajasthan.
The latest cases have forced authorities to stretch limited testing resources.
“Dozens of laborers who traveled from New Delhi have tested positive. We are ensuring that no one enters their village with this infection,” said Gaurav Sinha, a senior health official in Bihar’s capital, Patna.
Economists studying reverse migration patterns said India’s poorest migrant laborers have been the worst hit by the lockdown. TV footage early in the crisis showed police beating migrant workers as they tried to board city buses to reach their villages, making a mockery of social distancing.
On May 1, the government responded to rising public opposition to the migrant crisis by allowing special trains to take workers back to their home states.
But millions of workers without jobs or money are still waiting to reach home.
“The migrant crisis exposes the spatial fault-lines of India’s development,” wrote Sai Balakrishnan, an assistant professor at Harvard University, in the Mint newspaper.

Topics: India Coronavirus repatriation

UN probe: Both Koreas violate armistice in gunfire exchange

Updated 34 min 8 sec ago
AP

UN probe: Both Koreas violate armistice in gunfire exchange

  • The gunfire exchange was the first shooting inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone in about 2½ years
  • There were no known casualties on either side
Updated 34 min 8 sec ago
AP
SEOUL, South Korea: A UN investigation into a recent exchange of gunfire between the two Koreas has determined that both countries violated the armistice that ended the 1950-53 Korean War, the American-led UN Command said Tuesday.
The May 3 gunfire exchange was the first shooting inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone in about 2½ years, but there were no known casualties on either side.
The DMZ, which was established as a buffer at the end of the Korean War, is a de facto border separating North and South Korea. It is officially jointly overseen by North Korea and the UN Command.
The UN Command said in a statement that a multinational special investigation team led the probe with the full cooperation of the South Korean military. It said it invited North Korea to provide information on the incident but the country hasn’t offered a formal response.
The investigation ruled that North Korea breached the armistice by firing four rounds and South Korea by returning fire, according to the statement. It said the investigation was unable to determine if the North Korean rounds were fired intentionally or by mistake.
The UN Command said the terms of the armistice agreement are in place to minimize the risk of incidents such as gunfire exchange.
South Korean officials earlier said they fired warning shots toward North Korea after four bullets fired by the North hit one of its front-line guard posts.
Unlike its name, the DMZ is the world’s most heavily fortified border, guarded by mines, barbed wire fences and combat troops on both sides. Gunfire exchanges inside the DMZ are not unusual, but no deadly clashes have occurred in recent years. About 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea.
The recent incident came amid a deadlock in negotiations between North Korean and US officials on the North’s nuclear weapons program.

