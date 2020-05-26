Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes change their newborn’s name

DUBAI: Just when fans started to learn the name of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Canadian pop singer Grimes’ newborn, they have gone and changed it.

Shortly after the couple announced the birth of their first son together in May, his name, X Æ A-12 Musk, sparked a debate online.

Both the Tesla billionaire and the Vancouver-born singer, who have been together since May 2018, took to their social media accounts to clear the doubts over the baby’s name.

“X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat),” Grimes wrote on Twitter.

X, the unknown variable

, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

metal rat) —(@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

However, according to California’s state constitution, names can only use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language, which is exactly what a fan pointed out on Grimes’ latest Instagram post.

The user said: “Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby’s new name?” Grimes replied: “X Æ A-Xii.”

She then answered another user explaining that the number 12 was changed to Roman numerals. “Looks better (to be honest),” Grimes added.

However, fans were still confused as to whether or not the dash was allowed in the name, and Grimes confirmed it was.

The couple announced that they were expecting a child together in January. Grimes, who was born Claire Boucher, revealed the news on her Instagram site via a maternity portrait shot by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz.

Since then, the 32-year-old has been documenting her journey on Instagram by posting pictures of her growing baby bump.