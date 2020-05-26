You are here

  • Home
  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes change their newborn’s name

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes change their newborn’s name

The couple changed their baby’s name to comply with California’s state constitution. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bcttk

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes change their newborn’s name

  • Shortly after the couple announced the birth of their first son together in May, his name, X Æ A-12 Musk, sparked a debate online
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Just when fans started to learn the name of Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Canadian pop singer Grimes’ newborn, they have gone and changed it.

Shortly after the couple announced the birth of their first son together in May, his name, X Æ A-12 Musk, sparked a debate online.

Both the Tesla billionaire and the Vancouver-born singer, who have been together since May 2018, took to their social media accounts to clear the doubts over the baby’s name.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We have spilled too much blood and not enough wine

A post shared by (@grimes) on

“X, the unknown variable. Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love and/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A=Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat),” Grimes wrote on Twitter.

However, according to California’s state constitution, names can only use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language, which is exactly what a fan pointed out on Grimes’ latest Instagram post.

The user said: “Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby’s new name?” Grimes replied: “X Æ A-Xii.”

She then answered another user explaining that the number 12 was changed to Roman numerals. “Looks better (to be honest),” Grimes added.

However, fans were still confused as to whether or not the dash was allowed in the name, and Grimes confirmed it was.

The couple announced that they were expecting a child together in January. Grimes, who was born Claire Boucher, revealed the news on her Instagram site via a maternity portrait shot by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz.

Since then, the 32-year-old has been documenting her journey on Instagram by posting pictures of her growing baby bump.

Topics: Elon Musk Grimes

Saudi artist Hadil Moufti reflects on pros and cons of the pandemic 

The lockdown situation has put on hold a number of projects she has been working on. (Tashkeel)
Updated 42 min 41 sec ago
Hams Saleh 

Saudi artist Hadil Moufti reflects on pros and cons of the pandemic 

  • The ongoing coronavirus outbreak was the artist’s pause button that she felt she needed
Updated 42 min 41 sec ago
Hams Saleh 

DUBAI: “Art is Art,” neither a pandemic nor technology will change the way Saudi painter Hadil Moufti views the craft. 

The ongoing coronavirus outbreak was her pause button that she felt she needed.

“Art is usually a solitary practice,” the Dubai-based artist told Arab News. “I personally appreciate having the time to think and reflect. I feel I needed that mental space, a pause. I find myself enjoying the added bonus of more time with my family and our dog, at home.”

But, the lockdown situation has put on hold a number of projects she has been working on.

“I was working on a new project and had almost completed it. I was excited about showing my work at the annual fair Art Dubai with Hafez Gallery. I had projects, plans and ideas in mind. When Art Dubai was postponed and my art studio was temporarily closed, I was frustrated and disappointed at first, until I realized the extent of the pandemic,” she said.

Moufti’s multicultural upbringing is reflected in her work. (Supplied)

Maintaining an art practice is financially challenging at the best of times and, according to Moufti, “many artists suddenly find themselves with little or no income.”

Moufti’s multicultural upbringing is reflected in her work. Because the painter’s father was a diplomat, her family traveled and lived in multiple countries, like Africa, India, France and England.

“We were therefore close as a family. We had to adapt to different schools, different lifestyles, and make new friends. Home was where we were living, and it remains so for me,” she said.

And like others with similar lifestyles, Moufti did not feel she belonged to one nation, but to many. “This is very much reflected in my work. I even have a few pieces that include architectural elements from different eras and geographical places,” she added. 

To most artists, the moment they hold their brush and start sweeping it smoothly on their canvas, it transports them to another creative world something Moufti can relate to.

“When I hold my pencil or my scissors, I feel as if I am going into an exploration of an inner phantasmagorical world,” she said. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Work in progress #mandala #worksonpaper #blackandwhite #goldleaf #24carat #charcoal #circle #centre #segments

A post shared by Hadil (@hadilmoufti) on

I love the endless possibilities art brings,” she added. 

During self-isolation, Moufti has been working with the image of a gold African pendant of a hut and palm trees. “(It) was gifted to me by my mother, having been gifted to her by my late father when I was a toddler,” she said. 

“I would like people to look at my work and experience their own interpretation of it, like an instrumental song, without words. There is never one message. There are always many stories,” she said. 

Topics: Hadil Moufti art Coronavirus

Latest updates

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and singer Grimes change their newborn’s name
India coronavirus cases rise as millions return home
UAE reports 779 new coronavirus cases, additional recoveries and deaths
UN probe: Both Koreas violate armistice in gunfire exchange
Russia reports record coronavirus deaths, recoveries

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.