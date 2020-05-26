You are here

Britain to provide anti-viral drug remdesivir to some COVID-19 patients

In this file photo taken on April 08, 2020, vials of the drug Remdesivir sit on a table during a press conference about the start of a study of the Ebola drug in severely ill COVID-19 patients, at the University Hospital Eppendorf in Hamburg, Germany. (AFP)
Britain to provide anti-viral drug remdesivir to some COVID-19 patients

  • Early data from clinical trials showed that the drug could shorten the recovery time of COVID-19 patients by four days
LONDON: Britain will provide the anti-viral drug remdesivir to certain COVID-19 patients that it is most likely to benefit as part of a collaboration with manufacturer Gilead Sciences, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
The department of health said early data from clinical trials around the world showed that the drug could shorten the recovery time of COVID-19 patients by four days.
“As we navigate this unprecedented period, we must be on the front foot of the latest medical advancements, while always ensuring patient safety remains a top priority,” junior health minister James Bethell said.
“We will continue to monitor remdesivir’s success in clinical trials across the country to ensure the best results for UK patients.”
The government said the allocation of the drug would be determined by where it would have the greatest benefit, but did not say how many patients would be treated.
The US National Institutes of Health (NIH) said last week that data from its trial of remdesivir showed that the drug offers the most benefit for COVID-19 patients who need extra oxygen but do not require mechanical ventilation.
The researchers also said that “given high mortality despite the use of remdesivir,” it is likely that the drug would be more effective in combination with other treatments for COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Stephen Griffin, an associate professor at Leeds University, welcomed the move to use remdesivir, saying it would “likely mean that the most severe COVID-19 patients will receive it first.” He said that while this approach was the most ethical, it also meant drug would not be a “magic bullet.”
“We can instead hope for improved recovery rates and a reduction in patient mortality,” Griffin said.
Gilead said it expects results from its own study of remdesivir in patients with moderate COVID-19 at the end of this month.

Topics: UK Remdesivir Coronavirus

Third Iranian fuel cargo approaches Venezuela’s economic zone

Third Iranian fuel cargo approaches Venezuela's economic zone

  • Venezuela's oil minister thanked Iran for support during their domestic crisis
  • Mismanagement of their domestic energy industry has contributed toward Venezuelan reliance on gasoline imports
MARACAY: The third cargo of an Iranian tanker flotilla carrying fuel for gasoline-thirsty Venezuela was approaching the nation’s exclusive economic zone on Tuesday as the previous two were preparing to discharge, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.
The Iran-flagged tanker Petunia entered the Caribbean Sea on Monday after crossing the Atlantic Ocean, following the route taken in recent days by vessels Fortune and Forest.
The Fortune was welcomed at state-run PDVSA’s El Palito refinery by Venezuela’s oil minister, Tareck El Aissami, who thanked Iran for its support during the crisis, which has forced Venezuelans to wait in long lines for gasoline.
The deal has been criticized by the United States as both OPEC-member nations are under sanctions. A US official said earlier this month that President Donald Trump’s administration was considering responses to the shipment, prompting the Iranian government to warn Washington against any military action.
The vessels did not appear to encounter any interference during their journey.
The second tanker in the flotilla, the Forest, changed its destination to a port serving PDVSA’s Cardon refinery, where it was expected to dock on Tuesday, according to two sources and the Eikon data showing its trajectory.
As it receives the imports, which include gasoline and components for motor fuel production, PDVSA is working to recover a portion of the domestic refining capacity it has lost in recent years due to mismanagement, lack of qualified personnel and delayed maintenance due to limitations under the US sanctions.
The Venezuelan firm, whose nameplate refining capacity reaches 1.3 million barrels per day, increased crude processing for fuel production to about 215,000 bpd this month, from 110,000 bpd in March, according to sources and internal company data.

Topics: Iran Venezuela Venezuela crisis

