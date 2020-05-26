Starzplay hosts Disney festival to celebrate Eid

New 911 Targa combines elegance & innovation

Following on from the Coupé and Cabriolet, Porsche has launched the third body variant of the new Porsche 911 generation with the debut of the all-wheel drive 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4S. The distinguishing feature of the Targa remains its innovative, fully automatic roof system. Just like the original model from 1965, it features a wide roll bar, a movable roof section above the front seats and a wraparound rear window. The roof can be comfortably opened and closed in 19 seconds.

The new models are powered by a six-cylinder, 3-liter boxer engine with twin turbochargers: The 911 Targa 4 now delivers 385 PS (283 kW) and, in combination with the optional Sport Chrono package, accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds (.1 second faster than before). The engine in the 911 Targa 4S boasts 450 PS (331 kW) and reaches the 100 km/h mark in just 3.6 seconds under the same conditions (.4 seconds faster than its predecessor). Top speed of the 911 Targa 4 is 289 km/h (up 2 km/h), while the 4S peaks at 304 km/h (up 3 km/h).

Both sports cars are fitted with eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and intelligent all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM) as standard to deliver maximum driving pleasure. Thanks to the enhanced Smartlift function, a higher ground clearance can now be programmed for everyday use. The list of options is further enhanced by an extensive range from Porsche Tequipment and new personalization options from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Porsche will further extend the combination of traditional style elements, timeless design and cutting-edge technology in a special edition of the 911 Targa, which will make its debut at the beginning of June.

The new 911 Targa models are available to order now with first units arriving from September onwards.