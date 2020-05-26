Starzplay hosts Disney festival to celebrate Eid

Starzplay, a regional subscription video-on-demand service, is hosting the first-ever “Disney Princesses — Eid Family Festival.”
Khaled Benchouche, SVP programming and acquisitions at Starzplay, said: “At Starzplay, we always strive to deliver content that our viewers look forward to and we consistently see demand on our platform for family content such as Disney classics. We all have grown up watching Disney’s iconic characters create magic on screen and we’re excited to bring that experience to families all over again. For the first time in the region, fans can enjoy more than 50 Disney movies all available on a single service. This Eid, we hope that our viewers enjoy binge-watching their favorite Disney characters while spending quality family time at home.”
The “Disney Princesses — Eid Family Festival” includes 13 Disney princess movies as well as the Disney series — Tangled. Movies include: Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, Cinderella II: Dreams Come True, The Little Mermaid, and others.