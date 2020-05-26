MBRSC & Nat Geo air film on UAE astronauts

You are here

The National Geographic film highlights the hundreds of hours of mental and physical training that enabled the Emirati astronauts to successfully complete the UAE’s historic mission to reach the International Space Station (ISS). The 22-minute documentary, the second in a four-part film series, premiered on May 25.
National Geographic, in partnership with Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC), has aired a new film documenting the UAE’s extraordinary journey into space. The 22-minute eye-gripping documentary, the second in a four-part film series, premiered on May 25 on National Geographic and National Geographic Abu Dhabi.

Capturing the journey of UAE Astronauts Hazzaa Al-Mansoori and Sultan Al-Neyadi, the documentary highlights their dreams and aspirations, which inspired them to follow their ambitions to become astronauts. The film also highlights the hundreds of hours of mental and physical training that enabled them to successfully complete the UAE’s historic mission to reach the International Space Station (ISS).

Celebrating the first Emirati astronaut mission, the National Geographic film depicts Al-Mansoori’s experience of arriving at the ISS and sheds light on his emotional journey back to Earth.

Showcasing how the dreams of a young boy growing up in a small desert town in Liwa turned to reality, the documentary narrates the personal story of Al-Mansoori, who achieved his long-cherished goal of space travel, with sheer grit and determination.

“I have grown up with this dream of reaching the stars and I believe that everyone should look outside at night and dream about space. 

HIGHLIGHT

The documentary charts the journey of UAE Astronauts Hazzaa Al-Mansoori and Sultan Al-Neyadi as they prepare for their iconic mission, fine-tuning their bodies mentally and physically and learning to adapt to microgravity in space.

“The night before the launch, I was really busy and could not sleep as I was really excited that I was going to space. Reaching the ISS was the proudest moment of my life and I am extremely proud that I accomplished the mission,” said Al-Mansoori.

Moreover, the film gives unique insights into how the UAE astronaut Al-Neyadi’s experience and special expertise in dealing with cutting-edge technology at the UAE military prepared him toward solving some of the most challenging and complex problems related to space.

“Space is really tough on humans and so I had to undergo a lot of physical training exercises, strengthening my muscles and being well equipped to handle everything as a backup flight crew. The specialized training really helped me in adapting myself to all kinds of environments expected in space,” said Al-Neyadi.

In a riveting and compelling style, the documentary charts the journey of Al-Mansoori and Al-Neyadi as they prepare for their iconic mission, fine-tuning their bodies mentally and physically and learning to adapt to microgravity in space. The film also depicts how the Emirati astronauts trained for emergencies that could potentially endanger their lives and the safety of their mission in space.

Following on from the Coupé and Cabriolet, Porsche has launched the third body variant of the new Porsche 911 generation with the debut of the all-wheel drive 911 Targa 4 and 911 Targa 4S. The distinguishing feature of the Targa remains its innovative, fully automatic roof system. Just like the original model from 1965, it features a wide roll bar, a movable roof section above the front seats and a wraparound rear window. The roof can be comfortably opened and closed in 19 seconds.

The new models are powered by a six-cylinder, 3-liter boxer engine with twin turbochargers: The 911 Targa 4 now delivers 385 PS (283 kW) and, in combination with the optional Sport Chrono package, accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.2 seconds (.1 second faster than before). The engine in the 911 Targa 4S boasts 450 PS (331 kW) and reaches the 100 km/h mark in just 3.6 seconds under the same conditions (.4 seconds faster than its predecessor). Top speed of the 911 Targa 4 is 289 km/h (up 2 km/h), while the 4S peaks at 304 km/h (up 3 km/h).

Both sports cars are fitted with eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK) and intelligent all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM) as standard to deliver maximum driving pleasure. Thanks to the enhanced Smartlift function, a higher ground clearance can now be programmed for everyday use. The list of options is further enhanced by an extensive range from Porsche Tequipment and new personalization options from Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. Porsche will further extend the combination of traditional style elements, timeless design and cutting-edge technology in a special edition of the 911 Targa, which will make its debut at the beginning of June.

The new 911 Targa models are available to order now with first units arriving from September onwards.

 

