MBRSC & Nat Geo air film on UAE astronauts

National Geographic, in partnership with Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC), has aired a new film documenting the UAE’s extraordinary journey into space. The 22-minute eye-gripping documentary, the second in a four-part film series, premiered on May 25 on National Geographic and National Geographic Abu Dhabi.

Capturing the journey of UAE Astronauts Hazzaa Al-Mansoori and Sultan Al-Neyadi, the documentary highlights their dreams and aspirations, which inspired them to follow their ambitions to become astronauts. The film also highlights the hundreds of hours of mental and physical training that enabled them to successfully complete the UAE’s historic mission to reach the International Space Station (ISS).

Celebrating the first Emirati astronaut mission, the National Geographic film depicts Al-Mansoori’s experience of arriving at the ISS and sheds light on his emotional journey back to Earth.

Showcasing how the dreams of a young boy growing up in a small desert town in Liwa turned to reality, the documentary narrates the personal story of Al-Mansoori, who achieved his long-cherished goal of space travel, with sheer grit and determination.

“I have grown up with this dream of reaching the stars and I believe that everyone should look outside at night and dream about space.

“The night before the launch, I was really busy and could not sleep as I was really excited that I was going to space. Reaching the ISS was the proudest moment of my life and I am extremely proud that I accomplished the mission,” said Al-Mansoori.

Moreover, the film gives unique insights into how the UAE astronaut Al-Neyadi’s experience and special expertise in dealing with cutting-edge technology at the UAE military prepared him toward solving some of the most challenging and complex problems related to space.

“Space is really tough on humans and so I had to undergo a lot of physical training exercises, strengthening my muscles and being well equipped to handle everything as a backup flight crew. The specialized training really helped me in adapting myself to all kinds of environments expected in space,” said Al-Neyadi.

In a riveting and compelling style, the documentary charts the journey of Al-Mansoori and Al-Neyadi as they prepare for their iconic mission, fine-tuning their bodies mentally and physically and learning to adapt to microgravity in space. The film also depicts how the Emirati astronauts trained for emergencies that could potentially endanger their lives and the safety of their mission in space.