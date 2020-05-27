You are here

Saudi Arabia's crown prince and Putin agree to 'close coordination' on oil output

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Vladimir Putin agreed to closely cooperate on restricting oil output. (AFP/File)
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, in a telephone call, agreed on further "close coordination" on oil output restrictions, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
They also both noted the importance of joint efforts aimed at reaching the agreements within the OPEC+ group in April on oil production curbs, the Kremlin said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Russia Vladimir Putin OPEC+

