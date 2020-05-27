Saudi Arabia's crown prince and Putin agree to 'close coordination' on oil output

Saudi Arabia’s private sector employees to return to their offices

RIYADH: Private sector employees will be able to start working from their offices soon, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said on Wednesday.

The ministry added that all private sector entities must prepare work spaces so that they are in line with Ministry of Health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Kingdom is easing coronavirus lockdown restrictions from Thursday and there will be a three-phase return to normality.

Saudi Arabia announced 14 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,815 new cases of the disease on Wednesday.