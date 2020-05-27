You are here

Saudi Arabia's first rowing champion hopes to benefit from Tokyo Olympics delay

Husein Alireza has continued to train through the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo/Supplied)
LOS ANGELES: Husein Alireza made history when he became the first Saudi rower to stand on the winners’ podium at a major rowing competition and brought a medal home to the Kingdom.

Now he is training to go further and become the first rower to represent Saudi Arabia at the Olympics and hopefully win a medal. 

Alireza was preparing for the Tokyo Olympics planned for this summer when the coronavirus pandemic unfolded.

He was on his way to the Olympic Training Center in San Diego, California, when it was announced the Tokyo games would be postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19.

“You know we try to remain positive and realize that actually it’s an extra year to get even faster,” Alireza told Arab News. “For someone like me, who’s still improving, who hasn’t hit his peak, I have most to gain whereas some of the competition have plateaued at this point. So it’s a massive opportunity.”

Alireza began his athletic career at Cambridge University in the UK where he joined the college boat club as a social activity. 

But when his coach saw how quickly he was advancing in the sport, he suggested Alireza look to the international stage.

“At this point Saudi had never had international representation in rowing nor a federation so it was an exciting opportunity to make history,” he said. “But being the first wasn’t good enough. I needed to know I was capable of competing competitively at the world championship level.”

A year after securing retired Olympian Bill Barry as his coach, Alireza won bronze at the Asian Indoor Championships in April 2019 in Thailand.

He now hopes to go all the way in Tokyo, thanks to a ferocious training schedule.

“The average training day would have us do about 28 to 30 kilometres rowing in the morning,” Alireza said. “We do a strength workout in the gym in the afternoons. And to fuel all of that we eat anywhere between 4,000 to 5,000 calories a day. So it’s a relentless sport.”

Alireza has continued his training through the pandemic. He said he is determined to do what it takes to be the best athlete he can be for his country.

“I don’t think I’ll regret trying and failing but I suspect I would always be haunted by a decision not to try at all.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Husein Alireza rowing 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Lionel Messi looking forward eagerly to ‘weird’ La Liga restart after COVID-19 pause

Updated 27 May 2020
AFP

Lionel Messi looking forward eagerly to 'weird' La Liga restart after COVID-19 pause

  • Messi, who after a few weeks confined like the rest of Spain by the coronavirus pandemic, is training with Barca again
  • Planned resumption of La Liga behind closed doors on the weekend on June 12 looking likely
Updated 27 May 2020
AFP

MADRID: Barcelona and Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was eager to start playing again but thought La Liga games behind closed doors would feel “weird.”
Messi, who after a few weeks confined like the rest of Spain by the coronavirus pandemic, is training with Barca again ahead of a planned resumption of La Liga behind closed doors on the weekend on June 12.
“We cannot think about what we are leaving behind this year. It is better to think about the future,” said Messi on the website of sports brand Adidas.
“Like going back to day-to-day training, seeing your teammates, playing your first few games. No doubt it will be strange at first, but I am looking forward to competing again!
He said playing without fans “implies a series of challenges. The preparation at squad level is the same as for any other match, but it is true that individually you have to train and get mentally prepared to play without people because it is very weird.”
“It will be like starting over,” he said. “Technically it will be the same season, but I think all teams and players will experience it differently.”
Messi was due to lead Argentina this summer in the Copa America, where his country are joint hosts with Colombia, but in March, the competition was postponed to June and July next year.
“Postponing the Copa America was a huge disappointment, but of course it was reasonable and most logical,” Messi said.
“The Copa was going to be a big event for me this year and I was really looking forward to playing in it again,” he said.
“It was hard when I heard about the postponement, but I understood it perfectly,” he said.

Topics: football soccer Lionel Messi La Liga Barcelona

