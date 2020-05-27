Saudi aviation authority denies increase in tickets prices, flights resume Sunday 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Wednesday denied there would be any increase in ticket prices.

GACA spokesman, Ibrahim Alrosa, said that the rumors about an 80 percent increase in domestic flight prices were false.

The authority plans to operate 60 domestic flights as services resume from Sunday after Saudi authorities announced a three-phased plan, leading to a return to normal life in the Kingdom in less than a month.

“Based on what was submitted by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom regarding the return of some vital activities, in accordance with the health controls and precautionary measures taken to combat coronavirus, the GACA announces the issuance of its approval for the resumption of domestic flights starting on Sunday, May 31, 2020, by the national air carriers,” an official statement said.

The authority said that it had completed its operational preparations to gradually lift the suspension of domestic flights to ensure a safe travel journey for travelers through Saudi airports, while taking all necessary preventive measures.

GACA said that it would work in coordination with airports, air carriers and companies operating in the civil aviation sector to meet demand in the local market.

FAST FACT 78,541 The total number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom.

The resumption of domestic flights will be in stages to include all local destinations within two weeks.

The first stage includes the operation of 11 airports across the Kingdom: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah, Prince Nayef bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Qassim, Abha International Airport, Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Tabuk, King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jazan, Hail International Airport, King Saud Airport in Al Bahah and Najran Airport.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights from March 15 and domestic flights from March 21 in response to the spread of COVID-19.

However, there was an exception for flights related to humanitarian and emergency cases, medical evacuation aircrafts and private aviation, in addition to the repatriation of stranded citizens who wished to return home as well as flights of the Saudi “Return” initiative for expats wishing to go back to their countries.

All international flights remain suspended until further notice.

Meanwhile, 14 new coronavirus disease deaths were recorded in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, raising the overall toll to 425.

A total of 1,815 new cases were reported in the Kingdom, meaning 78,541 people in Saudi Arabia have now contracted the disease.

The health ministry also announced that 2,572 more patients had recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 51,022.

