You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi aviation authority denies increase in tickets prices, flights resume Sunday 

Saudi aviation authority denies increase in tickets prices, flights resume Sunday 

General view of the new terminal of the King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah. (REUTERS File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vcsvz

Updated 15 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi aviation authority denies increase in tickets prices, flights resume Sunday 

  • The authority plans to operate 60 domestic flights as services resume from Sunday
Updated 15 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) on Wednesday denied there would be any increase in ticket prices. 

GACA spokesman, Ibrahim Alrosa, said that the rumors about an 80 percent increase in domestic flight prices were false.

The authority plans to operate 60 domestic flights as services resume from Sunday after Saudi authorities announced a three-phased plan, leading to a return to normal life in the Kingdom in less than a month.

“Based on what was submitted by the competent health authorities in the Kingdom regarding the return of some vital activities, in accordance with the health controls and precautionary measures taken to combat coronavirus, the GACA announces the issuance of its approval for the resumption of domestic flights starting on Sunday, May 31, 2020, by the national air carriers,” an official statement said.

The authority said that it had completed its operational preparations to gradually lift the suspension of domestic flights to ensure a safe travel journey for travelers through Saudi airports, while taking all necessary preventive measures.

GACA said that it would work in coordination with airports, air carriers and companies operating in the civil aviation sector to meet demand in the local market.

FASTFACT

78,541

The total number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom.

The resumption of domestic flights will be in stages to include all local destinations within two weeks.

The first stage includes the operation of 11 airports across the Kingdom: King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, King Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jeddah, King Fahd International Airport in Dammam, Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Madinah, Prince Nayef bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Qassim, Abha International Airport, Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Tabuk, King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Airport in Jazan, Hail International Airport, King Saud Airport in Al Bahah and Najran Airport.

Saudi Arabia suspended international flights from March 15 and domestic flights from March 21 in response to the spread of COVID-19.

However, there was an exception for flights related to humanitarian and emergency cases, medical evacuation aircrafts and private aviation, in addition to the repatriation of stranded citizens who wished to return home as well as flights of the Saudi “Return” initiative for expats wishing to go back to their countries.

All international flights remain suspended until further notice.

Meanwhile, 14 new coronavirus disease deaths were recorded in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, raising the overall toll to 425.

A total of 1,815 new cases were reported in the Kingdom, meaning 78,541 people in Saudi Arabia have now contracted the disease.

The health ministry also announced that 2,572 more patients had recovered from coronavirus, bringing the total number of recoveries in the Kingdom to 51,022.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia eases coronavirus lockdown restrictions
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aviation authority adopts aviation safety measures

Diplomatic Quarter: Envoys extend Eid greetings to Saudis

Updated 8 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

Diplomatic Quarter: Envoys extend Eid greetings to Saudis

Updated 8 min 41 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Foreign ambassadors to Saudi Arabia have been passing on their Eid Al-Fitr greetings to the government and people of the Kingdom.

The US Mission in the Kingdom, tweeted: “The US Ambassador to Saudi Arabia John Abizaid on behalf of all Americans living and working in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia greeted saying, I would like to take this opportunity to wish Eid Mubarak to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and all our Saudi friends and colleagues as you celebrate this special holiday.

“May your Eid be joyous, even in this challenging time as we work together to fight (the) coronavirus (disease) COVID-19.”

In a tweet, the Australian ambassador in Riyadh, Ridwaan Jadwat, said: “Wishing everyone celebrating the end of Ramadan a joyous Eid Al-Fitr on behalf of my family and our embassy team: #EidMubarak!”

Posting a video message to the Saudi people, he added: “May I say on behalf of my family and the team here at the Australian Embassy in Riyadh, I hope that you have a safe, happy and blessed Eid Al-Fitr.”

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, said: “May you all be blessed with #Peace, #Joy and #Love on #EidUlFitr and always! #EidMubarak to you and your families.”

Eid Al-Fitr celebrations this year have been curtailed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The holy month of Ramadan and the festival of Eid in 2020 will be remembered as a time when traditions had to be broken to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

In a message addressing Saudis, the Pakistani community in the Kingdom, and Muslims around the world, Pakistan’s consul general in Jeddah, Khalid Majid, said: “This year, we are celebrating Eid in a very simple and somber manner. Undoubtedly, the world is passing through one of the most difficult times due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, which has badly affected our socio-economic life.”

He added that many people had already lost their lives to the disease while large numbers were still battling with it.

“Besides, the death of around 100 of our Pakistani brethren in a recent PIA (Pakistan International Airlines) plane crash at Karachi has also left us sad and gloomy. My sincere prayers are with all those who lost their lives and also with their bereaved families. At the same time, I also sincerely pray for the good health and speedy recovery of all the COVID-19 patients.

“My deep appreciation and prayers for continued success also goes to all our frontline soldiers including doctors, paramedics, law enforcement agencies and all other involved departments, who are fighting against this deadly virus, at the risk of their own lives.

“I take this opportunity to convey my deepest gratitude to King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for taking very effective measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. Provision of best health facilities and efficient other services across the Kingdom are instrumental in effectively tackling the situation. It is evident from these steps that the recovery rate in the Kingdom is one of the highest in the world,” Majid said.

“I advise all Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia to continue abiding by all local health and safety instructions, including those relating to social distancing, so that we can all be safe and play our part in strengthening the efforts of the Saudi government in defeating this pandemic.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia DIPLOMATIC QUARTER

Related

Saudi Arabia
Diplomatic Quarter: Pakistani ambassador sends off first batch of stranded nationals 
Saudi Arabia
Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh names park after German engineer

Latest updates

Diplomatic Quarter: Envoys extend Eid greetings to Saudis
What We Are Reading Today: Playbooks and Checkbooks by Stefan Szymanski
Iran pledges to share drowning report findings
Duterte’s plan to delay reopening of schools does not go far enough, some argue
Jeddah tests over 100,000 laborers for COVID-19

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.