Italy finally set to decide on Serie A resumption

In this file photo taken on January 19, 2020 AC Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic stretches prior to the Italian Serie A football match AC Milan vs Udinese at the San Siro stadium in Milan.
Updated 28 May 2020
  • Brescia at one point threatened to forfeit matches if Serie A resumed and they were the last club to resume training
ROME: After weeks of wrangling, with several U-turns on the way, Italy is due to decide on Thursday if and when its top-flight Serie A soccer league can resume after the coronavirus stoppage.

Possibly encouraged by seeing how Germany’s Bundesliga has restarted without problems so far, the Italian government appears to have relaxed its position recently.

Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora, who is due to meet the head of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) Gabriele Gravina ahead of the announcement, says the most likely outcome is a restart on June 13 or 20.

But only last month, he had warned that Serie A could go the same way as its French counterpart Ligue 1 and be called off — a comment that he said led him to be painted as “the enemy of football.” 

“France’s decision would have been the easiest one to make. I didn’t want to do it, I just found it shameful that I was being asked to decide on Serie A’s resumption at a time when the country was short of beds in intensive care,” he said.

“It is right that football can start again now that the rest of the country is starting again.”

Serie A’s 20 clubs have voted unanimously in favour of a restart although some appear more enthusiastic than others.

While Lazio, who were on a 21-match unbeaten league run before Serie A was suspended and are one point behind leaders Juventus, are raring to go, others such as bottom side Brescia seem less keen.

Brescia at one point threatened to forfeit matches if Serie A resumed and they were the last club to resume training.

One of the stumbling blocks to a resumption of the league was the government’s insistence that if a player tested positive for the coronavirus, the whole squad would have to be quarantined but this has since been dropped.

Teams will however still be subject to strict measures, similar to those adopted by the Bundesliga.

There will be no mascots, handshakes or team photographs before matches, children will not accompany teams onto the field and a maximum of 300 people will be allowed in the stadium.

When traveling by road, squads will have to be spread between two buses and will be encouraged to use charter flights when flying.

The players’ union is concerned about plans to stage some matches at 16:30 local time in the summer months while referees are hoping for more respect.

“Was the coronavirus needed to say that players should keep their distance from the referee when they protest?” asked Marcello Nicchi, head of the Italian referees’ association.

UEFA likely to move Champions League final from Istanbul

Updated 29 May 2020
Arab News

UEFA likely to move Champions League final from Istanbul

  • The tournament was stopped by the COVID-19 outbreak
  • UEFA is due to hold further talks with Turkish officials about finalizing the announcement
Updated 29 May 2020
Arab News

LONDON: This season’s Champions League final will not be held in Istanbul as planned due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the New York Times reported on Friday.

Quoting a person with knowledge of the matter, the report said organizer and European football’s governing body UEFA is considering other venues for the final in a bid to complete the tournament, which was stopped by the COVID-19 outbreak.

It was stopped in March halfway through the Round of 16 stage due to precautionary measures taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the NYT’s source, UEFA is due to hold further talks with Turkish officials about finalizing the announcement. Istanbul’s Ataturk Olympic Stadium was due to host the final on May 30.

UEFA is also still in talks about finishing its secondary competition — the Europa League — which should have seen its final hosted in Gdansk in Poland.

August is being pencilled as the month in which both the Champions League and Europa League will be completed, in time for national leagues to start their 2020/2021 seasons in September. 

A final decision will be announced after a meeting of UEFA’s executive committee on June 17, according to the source who did not speak publicly due to talks still taking place.

Leagues that have restarted, such as Germany’s Bundesliga, and leagues already announced to restart are adopting strict hygiene measures and playing in empty stadiums o make sure games are played as safely as possible, which is likely to be the approach taken by UEFA in its competitions.

With many European countries limiting travel and imposing strict quarantine measures on arrival for visitors, it is likely that most of the remaining games will take place in the place picked to host the final.

According to Spanish media reports, UEFA is planning to host this year’s Champions League final in Lisbon. There are a small number of other candidates, according to the person with knowledge of the matter.

“A working group has been set up with the participation of representatives from the leagues and clubs to examine calendar solutions and format options that would allow for the completion of the current season,” said a UEFA spokesman. “A variety of options is being looked at and no decisions have been made at this stage.”

UEFA, which pays much of its TV revenues to clubs in prize money, could lose hundreds of millions of dollars if the competition is not completed.

Topics: football soccer UEFA Champions League champions league UEFA Turkey Istanbul

