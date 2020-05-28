You are here

  Sri Lanka to reimpose selective lockdown after virus cases spike

Sri Lanka to reimpose selective lockdown after virus cases spike

Sri Lanka lifted a shutdown on the capital and a neighboring district, two weeks after easing it in other parts of the nation. Above, commuters on a train in Colombo on May 26, 2020. (AFP)
AFP

  • Country recorded its biggest daily surge in coronavirus infections, mostly from repatriate citizens
  • Under lockdown restrictions, no-one is allowed to leave home unless they are involved in essential services
COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will reimpose selective lockdown restrictions from Sunday to restrict large gatherings after recording its biggest daily surge in coronavirus infections — most found in citizens repatriated last week from Kuwait.
The island nation on Tuesday lifted a shutdown on the capital and a neighboring district, two weeks after easing it in other parts of the nation.
But after more than 250 returnees from Kuwait were found to be infected with coronavirus, authorities decided to impose lockdowns on days when crowds were likely to form — including the planned funeral of a popular minister.
The health ministry said that out of 460 Sri Lankans who returned from Kuwait this week, some 252 had tested positive for coronavirus.
All the returnees were being held in quarantine.
Officials said the lockdown will apply on Sunday, the day of the funeral of tea plantation trade union leader and government minister Arumugam Thondaman, who died Tuesday.
Tens of thousands of mourners from his Ceylon Workers Congress party had been expected to attend.
It will then be lifted until Thursday, when it will be imposed again for two days to coincide with a Buddhist holiday.
Under lockdown restrictions, no-one is allowed to leave home unless they are involved in essential services.
Officials said new cases of coronavirus were also found at a navy camp outside Colombo.
Some 771 sailors and their immediate family members have so far tested positive from the facility, out of a nationwide total of 1,469 cases.
Ten people have died from the virus, including a woman who returned from Kuwait last week.
Officials said they were scaling back repatriations in order not to overwhelm facilities.
“It is not easy to increase quarantine capacity overnight,” government spokesman Bandula Gunawardana told reporters.
“We are also building hospital capacity to bring back more Sri Lankans who are stranded abroad.”
Some 41,000 of around 1.5 million Sri Lankans employed abroad have registered with authorities asking to return home.

Afghan forces killed in first ‘Taliban attack’ since Eid cease-fire

Updated 49 min 56 sec ago
AFP

Afghan forces killed in first ‘Taliban attack’ since Eid cease-fire

  • Taliban fighters attacked a checkpoint in Parwan, north of the capital, early Thursday: spokesperson
  • Afghan authorities have responded to the cease-fire by pushing forward with an agreed prisoner exchange
Updated 49 min 56 sec ago
AFP

KABUL: Seven members of the Afghan security forces were killed Thursday in an attack officials blamed on the Taliban, the first deadly assault since the end of a three-day cease-fire.
The temporary truce ended on Tuesday but a lull in the country’s grinding violence has largely held, raising hopes that the militants and Kabul could soon start much-delayed peace talks.
Taliban fighters attacked a checkpoint in Parwan, north of the capital, early Thursday, said Waheeda Shahkar, spokeswoman to the provincial governor.
“The Taliban have also suffered casualties,” Shahkar said, saying seven members of the Afghan forces died.
District police chief Hussain Shah said Taliban fighters set fire to the checkpoint, killing five security force personnel. Two more were shot dead.
The Taliban have not commented.
It is the first attack that Afghan officials have blamed on the Taliban since the end of the surprise cease-fire offered by the militants and extending over the Eid Al-Fitr festival.
Afghan security forces, however, carried out air strikes in the south on Wednesday that police said had killed 18 “militants.”
According to Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission, civilian casualties fell by 80 percent during the temporary truce.
Kabul-based political analyst Sayed Nasir Musawi said he expected the insurgents to reduce attacks, without officially extending the cease-fire.
“Unofficially this cease-fire will continue and we will have a meaningful reduction in violence,” Musawi said.
He added that the truce offer from the Taliban was a signal to the Afghan government and the United States that they were ready to start peace talks.
Afghan authorities have responded to the cease-fire by pushing forward with an agreed prisoner exchange, releasing some 1,000 Taliban prisoners this week, with plans to release more in the coming days.
A Taliban delegation was in Kabul on Thursday to discuss the prisoner swap with government officials, National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said.
The ongoing exchange is part of a US-Taliban deal signed in February, which excluded the Afghan government.
Kabul had already freed about 1,000 Taliban inmates before the cease-fire, while the insurgents had released about 300 government captives.
The Afghan government has repeatedly called for extending the truce and launching peace talks.
The future of talks “depends on the Taliban’s next move,” Faisal said this week.
US President Donald Trump’s administration has made it a priority to end America’s longest war, and in a bid to pull out foreign forces US officials have been pushing the Taliban and government leaders to hold peace talks.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban

