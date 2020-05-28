You are here

  • Home
  • English Premier League to restart on June 17

English Premier League to restart on June 17

The Premier league trophy sits beside the pitch ahead of the English Premier League football match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Manchester City at the American Express Community Stadium. (AFP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gybs8

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

English Premier League to restart on June 17

  • No matches have been played since Leicester’s 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The Premier League season is set to restart on June 17, three months after it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, British media reported on Thursday.

No matches have been played since Leicester's 4-0 win over Aston Villa on March 9, with Liverpool just two wins away from securing the title.

Top-flight clubs voted unanimously on Wednesday to return to contact training and were meeting again on Thursday to discuss issues such as the restart date and the rebate to broadcasters.

Matches would have to be played behind closed doors, much like they have been in Germany's Bundesliga since it restarted earlier in May.

The BBC reported that the first two matches would be Aston Villa v Sheffield United and Manchester City v Arsenal. Those matches are the two games in hand.

A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of June 19-21.

So far, 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2,752 tests across the Premier League.

La Liga in Spain hopes to return from June 11, while a crucial summit between Italian football officials and the country's sports minister will be held later on Thursday.

Liverpool were 25 points clear of 2019 champions Manchester City when the Premier league was shut down, on the verge of being crowned English champions for the first time in 30 years.

Bournemouth, Aston Villa and Norwich City are in the relegation places.

The BBC will for the first time air free-of-charge Premier League soccer games live when the season restarts next month, the broadcaster said on Thursday.

"This opportunity creates an historic moment for the BBC and our audiences. At a time when sports fans across the country are in need of lift, this is very welcome news," Barbara Slater, director of BBC Sport, said.

 

Topics: football soccer Premier league England

Related

Sport
Premier League clubs vote to resume contact training
Sport
Former Spurs boss Pochettino open to Premier League return

Two Fulham players test positive for coronavirus

Updated 28 May 2020
AFP

Two Fulham players test positive for coronavirus

  • Both players shall remain unnamed due to medical confidentiality
  • Small number of positive results is a further boost to the Championship’s restart plans
Updated 28 May 2020
AFP

LONDON: Two Fulham players have tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing, the Championship club announced on Thursday.
The English Football League said tests were carried out on 1,030 players and staff between Monday and Wednesday. Three individuals tested positive from two clubs.
“Those players or club staff who have tested positive will now self-isolate in line with the guidelines provided by the EFL and only those who have tested negative will be permitted to enter training ground facilities,” the EFL said in a statement.
“Both players, who shall remain unnamed due to medical confidentiality, are now self-isolating in line with league and government guidance,” the London club said in a statement.
The small number of positive results is a further boost to the Championship’s restart plans, with the competition hoping to resume next month.
Votes on curtailing the League One and Two seasons are expected next week.
At Premier League level, four individuals from three clubs were found to be COVID-19 positive in the testing round conducted on Monday and Tuesday, which included 1,008 tests.
Top-flight clubs voted unanimously in favor of a return to contact training on Wednesday and are meeting again on Thursday to discuss wider issues such as the restart date, the rebate to broadcasters, neutral venues and models for how they might cut the season short if the virus means they can’t complete all their remaining matches.

Topics: Coronavirus football

Related

Sport
English football chiefs set for ‘difficult’ coronavirus decisions
Sport
Mandatory test for coronavirus required for all players before English season resumes

Latest updates

Iran Guards warn US after receiving new combat vessels
Jordan to reopen mosques and churches for prayer
India says it will ‘peacefully resolve’ border stand-off with China
UK PM Johnson says groups of 6 people can meet outside from Monday
Lebanon removes banking secrecy rules to fight corruption

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.