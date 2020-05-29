You are here

Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz. (SPA)
SPA

Governor of Saudi Arabia's Jazan region praises efforts to support region’s education sector

JAZAN: Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz on Thursday held a virtual meeting with staff from the region’s General Directorate of Education, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the conference call, which discussed preventive measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the prince highlighted a number of important initiatives launched by education officials in Jazan, and Sabya governorate. 

He also noted the Saudi Ministry of Education’s efforts to help students, whose school year had been disrupted by the health crisis, through the provision of e-learning and curricular and extracurricular courses to support and develop their skills.

Ibrahim Abu Hadi, director general of education in the region, praised Prince Mohammed and his deputy for their assistance on educational matters in Jazan.

