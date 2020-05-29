You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi border Guards rescue injured Chinese sailor

Saudi border Guards rescue injured Chinese sailor

The center pinpointed the position of the ship to carry out the evacuation operation immediately. (Reuters/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wsfcw

Updated 29 May 2020
SPA

Saudi border Guards rescue injured Chinese sailor

Updated 29 May 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Border Guards’ ship Al-Laith evacuated a 34-year old Chinese  sailor, who had with a broken right hand, from on a maritime ship’s deck north of Jeddah Islamic Port, in the Red Sea.

Border Guards spokesman, Lt. Col. Misfer bin Ghannam Al-Quraini, said that the Jeddah Maritime Rescue and Search Center received a call from the captain of a ship sailing from the US port of Charleston to a port in Vietnam, bearing a Hong Kong flag, on a case of an ill sailor who needed evacuation.

The center pinpointed the position of the ship to carry out the evacuation operation immediately.

The sailor, who did not have COVID-19, was transported to a Saudi hospital, where all precautionary and necessary medical measures were taken. His condition is now stable.

 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia China Saudi Border Guards

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi border guards foil drug smuggling bids
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Border Guards rescue 5 people at sea in Alkhobar and Yanbu

Saudi G20 presidency joins UN meeting on development financing amid COVID-19 pandemic

Updated 10 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi G20 presidency joins UN meeting on development financing amid COVID-19 pandemic

  • Heads of states and international organizations, representatives from NGOs and the private sector joined the UN meeting
  • The G20 International Financial Architecture (IFA) working group also held a meeting
Updated 10 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi G20 presidency, represented by the Kingdom’s minister of finance, joined the UN meeting titled “Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond,” state news agency SPA reported.
Heads of states and international organizations, representatives from NGOs and the private sector discussed six topics mainly, global liquidity and financial stability, debt vulnerability, private sector creditors engagement, external finance and remittances for inclusive growth, illicit financial flows and recovering better for sustainability and growth.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including in its capacity as the G20 President, remains committed to work with others to address what is, first and foremost, a human tragedy, and its global health, economic and social impacts, including on the most vulnerable,” Mohammed Al-Jadaan said during the meeting.
The minister highlighted the G20’s response to the challenges in the health, economic and social sectors created by the coronavirus pandemic.
“As the president of the G20 in 2020, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia immediately took concrete steps to drive and coordinate international response, with the aim of developing collective actions to address the global challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.
The meeting was co-chaired by UN head Secretary-General António Guterres, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. 
It launched a collective effort to create proposals which will help overcome challenges in the six areas mentioned earlier, which will be presented during a political forum in July and at the General Assembly in September, SPA added.
Meanwhile, the G20 International Financial Architecture (IFA) working group held an extraordinary meeting to assess the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI).
The initiative, which could provide around $14 billion in immediate and critical liquidity relief through official bilateral creditors for the poorest nations, received 36 applications during the first month.
The DSSI “would help vulnerable countries strengthen their fight against the pandemic. This amount could increase significantly if additional creditors, including multilateral development banks and private sector creditors, join the initiative” Saudi G20 Presidency Policy Lead of the IFA Bandr Alhomaly said.
Experts from the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, Institute of International Finance, Paris Club Secretariat and various regional development banks joined the meeting.
The group will host another extraordinary meeting on June 23 to further examine the DSSI implementation efforts, ahead of the Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in July.

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20 United Nations (UN)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudis head out as coronavirus lockdown eases
Saudi Arabia
G20 task force meets to promote global infrastructure investment

Latest updates

Saudi G20 presidency joins UN meeting on development financing amid COVID-19 pandemic
Lebanese MPs fail to reach agreement on draft amnesty law
Philippines cracks down on clandestine COVID-19 clinics
Saudis head out as coronavirus lockdown eases
Saudis adopt new hobbies to get through quarantine

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.