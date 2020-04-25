Saudi border guards foil drug smuggling bids

You are here

Saudi border guards had foiled attempts to smuggle large quantities of narcotics, hashish (cannabis), weapons and live ammunition inside the Kingdom in recent weeks. (SPA/File Photo)
(SPA)

  • The attempts were foiled during the first half of this year in several provinces
RIYADH: Saudi border guards had foiled attempts to smuggle large quantities of narcotics, hashish (cannabis), weapons and live ammunition inside the Kingdom, Colonel Ahmed Al-Towayan, the director of relations and media at the Ministry of Interior’s Agency for Security Affairs reported.

The attempts were foiled during the first half of this year across the provinces of Jizan, Najran, and Asir.

The haul included a total of 74 tons of the illicit intoxicating qat, 177 kilograms of hashish, 9,357 banned pills, 239 weapons of various types, and 3,362 live ammunition rounds.

Al-Towayan noted that some 2,307 people were arrested for involvement in the aborted attempts, in addition to SR2,839,955 ($754,654) and 2,268 vehicles being impounded. Authorities also arrested 11,967 people for violating residency, work and border security systems.

Flogging ended as punishment in Saudi Arabia

  • The Kingdom’s top court made the decision sometime this month
RIYADH: Flogging as a form of punishment is to be ended in Saudi Arabia, the General Commission for the Supreme Court has decided.

According to a document from the Kingdom’s top court, seen by Reuters, it made the decision sometime this month, and said the punishment will be replaced by prison sentences or fines, or a mixture of both.

The document said the decision was “an extension of the human rights reforms introduced under the direction of King Salman and the direct supervision of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.”

Awwad Alwwad, president of the Kingdom’s Human Rights Commission, told Reuters: “This reform is a momentous step forward in Saudi Arabia’s human rights agenda, and merely one of the many recent reforms in the Kingdom.”

