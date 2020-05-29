You are here

  • Home
  • Russia reports record one-day rise in coronavirus deaths

Russia reports record one-day rise in coronavirus deaths

Russia’s emergency staff disinfect Moscow’s Kazansky railway station on May 28, 2020 (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gce6j

Updated 29 May 2020
Reuters

Russia reports record one-day rise in coronavirus deaths

  • Officials say 8,572 new infections had been confirmed
Updated 29 May 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday reported 232 deaths from the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, a record one-day amount that pushed the nationwide death toll to 4,374.
Officials said 8,572 new infections had been confirmed, bringing the national tally to 387,623, the third highest reported total in the world after the United States and Brazil.

Topics: Coronavirus Russia

Related

World
Russia’s coronavirus death toll tops 4,000
World
Russia reports record coronavirus deaths, recoveries

Pakistan to resume international flight operations

Updated 29 May 2020
Reuters

Pakistan to resume international flight operations

  • Pakistan has largely rolled back its lockdown measures and resumed domestic flights this month
Updated 29 May 2020
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will allow international flights to resume, an aviation official said on Friday, after largely closing its airspace to commercial flights since March to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Both national and foreign airlines shall be allowed to operate from all international airports of Pakistan with exception of Gwadar and Turbat,” said Abdul Sattar Khokhar, Senior Joint Secretary at the Civil Aviation Authority in a statement, adding that flights would be allowed from Saturday.
Pakistan has largely rolled back its lockdown measures and resumed domestic flights this month despite a rise in the rate of coronavirus infections. Some airlines received exemptions during the closure to enable international repatriation flights in and out of Pakistan.

Topics: aviation Pakistan

Related

World
Pakistan drug firm to import potential COVID-19 treatment from Bangladesh

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to organize virtual donors conference for Yemen in partnership with UN
Saudi Arabia records more COVID-19 recoveries than infections in past 24 hours
Indian monkeys snatch coronavirus samples
India quarterly growth slumps to 3.1%, worst in two decades
Police free CNN reporter arrested live on TV covering Minneapolis protests

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.