You are here

  • Home
  • Irish PM says good chance social distancing rule can be relaxed

Irish PM says good chance social distancing rule can be relaxed

Leo Varadkar said the current rate of infections does not yet allow for the prospect of halving social distance. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/myeu9

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Irish PM says good chance social distancing rule can be relaxed

  • Ireland’s hospitality sector is facing one of the longest shutdowns in Europe
  • The daily number of new COVID-19 cases has stayed below 100 for 13 of the last 14 days
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

DUBLIN: Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar raised the prospect on Friday of halving social distancing rules from two meters to one if the rate of coronavirus infections comes down further in a potential boost to still shuttered restaurants and pubs.
Facing one of the longest shutdowns in Europe, Ireland’s hospitality sector has called for the guidelines to be eased in line with a number of other European countries, saying it could be the difference between some operators reopening or not.
“Before we can relax that rule and maybe reduce it to 1 (meter), which I know a lot of people would like, we just need to see the virus come down a bit more. We’re not at that point yet but I think there’s a good chance we get there, just not quite yet,” Varadkar told Ireland’s FM104 radio station.
The daily number of new COVID-19 cases has stayed below 100 for 13 of the last 14 days and the so-called “reproduction rate” narrowed further to 0.4 to 0.5 this week, a trend the country’s top epidemiologist described as “astonishingly stable.”
Ireland partially eased stay-at-home restrictions last week, the first of a five-stage plan that currently only sees restaurants opening in late June, hotels in July and finally pubs in August, far later than many European countries.
Restaurants in Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal and Germany have reopened with looser 1 to 1.5 meter guidelines. Operators in the Czech Republic, Iceland and Switzerland that have had to stick to 2 meters have had the benefit of being open since May to try to salvage some of the busy summer season.
Varadkar said on Wednesday that he hoped to be in a position to speed up the reopening plan next week.
“I certainly want to accelerate it. It’s really the numbers next week that tell us whether we’re still going in the right direction,” he added on Friday. 

Topics: Coronavirus Ireland

Related

World
UK PM Johnson says groups of 6 people can meet outside from Monday
Live
Middle-East
LIVE: Global community on steady path to post-coronavirus normalcy

South Korea limits school numbers over coronavirus spike

Updated 45 min 6 sec ago
AFP

South Korea limits school numbers over coronavirus spike

  • Schools near locations linked to cases in Seoul will remain closed to all pupils
Updated 45 min 6 sec ago
AFP

SEOUL: South Korea on Friday imposed limits on the number of pupils going to schools in and around Seoul as officials scramble to tackle fresh coronavirus cases that threaten the country’s success in containing the epidemic.
Only one in three pupils at kindergartens, elementary and middle schools in the Seoul metropolitan area — home to half the population — will be allowed to physically attend school each day, authorities said, with the others remote learning.
And a total of 502 schools near locations linked to cases in the capital area will remain closed to all pupils, a ministry official said.
Schools have been re-opening in phases in a process that is continuing nationwide.
South Korea endured one of the worst early outbreaks of the disease outside mainland China, but appears to have brought it under control thanks to an extensive “trace, test and treat” program while never imposing a compulsory lockdown.
Social distancing rules were relaxed and the country was returning largely to normal until this week, when it re-imposed some measures in the capital and the surrounding region following fresh clusters of cases.
The South on Thursday reported its biggest spike in new infections in nearly two months, but Friday’s increase fell to 58, taking its total to 11,402.
An outbreak at a warehouse of e-commerce firm Coupang in Bucheon, west of Seoul, has seen a total of 96 cases as of Friday, said the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters.
“We have been advising Coupang employees and their family members” not to visit any schools, said vice education minister Park Baeg-beom.
Museums, parks and art galleries were closed again from Friday for two weeks, while companies were urged to re-introduce flexible working.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said officials are looking to import the antiviral drug remdesivir to treat coronavirus patients.
The medicine — originally developed to treat Ebola — has already been authorized for emergency coronavirus use in the US and Japan.

Topics: Coronavirus South Korea

Related

World
South Korea sees largest spike in virus cases in nearly two months

Latest updates

Twitter flags Trump tweet on Minneapolis as ‘glorifying violence’
Egypt adusts coronavirus night-time curfew
Irish PM says good chance social distancing rule can be relaxed
Comedy series ‘Detectorists’: Bingeworthy TV
South Korea limits school numbers over coronavirus spike

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.