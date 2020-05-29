You are here

  • Home
  • Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd case

Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd case

State Patrol Police officers block a road on the fourth day of protest on May 29, 2020 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jfeha

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd case

  • Derek Chauvin was seen in an explosive video pressing his knee to the neck of handcuffed Floyd for at least five minutes on Monday
  • He was arrested earlier on Friday, said the Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: A Minneapolis police officer who pinned an unarmed black man with a knee to the throat before the man died has been arrested and charged with murder, a prosecutor said on Friday, after three nights of violent protests in the Midwestern city sparked by the death.
Derek Chauvin, the officer who is seen on a bystander's cellphone video kneeling on George Floyd's neck on Monday before he died, has been charged with third-degree murder, Mike Freeman, Hennepin County attorney, told a news briefing.
"He is in custody and has been charged with murder," Freeman said of Chauvin, who is white. "We have evidence, we have the citizen's video, the horrible, horrific, terrible thing we've seen over and over again."
Freeman said a detailed complaint would be made available later on Friday.
The cellphone footage showed Floyd repeatedly moaning and gasping while he pleaded to Chauvin, kneeling on his neck, "Please, I can't breathe." After several minutes, Floyd gradually grows quiet and ceases to move.
Earlier on Friday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called for an end to the violent protests that have rocked Minneapolis, and said the state's National Guard would work to restore order following three nights of arson, looting and vandalism.

Topics: George Floyd US Derek Chauvin

Related

Special photos
World
Minneapolis braces for fourth night of riots and arson 
photos
World
Minneapolis police station torched amid George Floyd protest

British hijab-wearing judge mistaken for interpreter

Updated 28 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

British hijab-wearing judge mistaken for interpreter

  • Arshad is one of the first hijab-wearing judges in the UK
  • She said she did not take the advice of a relative who told her not to wear her hijab at an interview for a scholarship at the Inns of Court School of Law in 2001
Updated 28 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A newly appointed British hijab-wearing judge has spoken of how she was recently mistaken for an interpreter by a court usher.
Raffia Arshad, 40, who was appointed deputy district judge on the Midlands circuit last week, said the incident, which took place before she became a judge, shows the level of discrimination that exists in the legal profession.
Arshad, who was appearing in court as a barrister, told Metro newspaper that an usher asked her whether she was an interpreter, and that when she said no, he asked whether she was “here on work experience,” to which she replied: “No, I’m actually the barrister.”
She told Metro: “I have nothing against the usher who said that, but it reflects that as a society, even for somebody who works in the courts, there is still this prejudicial view that professionals at the top end don’t look like me.”
Arshad, who is one of the first hijab-wearing judges in the UK, said she did not take the advice of a relative who told her not to wear her hijab at an interview for a scholarship at the Inns of Court School of Law in 2001.
The family law barrister succeeded at the interview and was given “a considerable scholarship.”
She told Metro: “I decided that I was going to wear my headscarf because for me it’s so important to accept the person for who they are, and if I had to become a different person to pursue my profession, it’s not something I wanted.”
As of April 1, 2019, only 7 percent of court judges in England and Wales were from black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds (out of those whose ethnicity was known). Around 30 percent of court judges were women.
Arshad will begin sitting part-time on the Midland circuit later this year, and will continue to practice from St. Mary’s Family Law Chambers, where she has worked as a barrister for the last 15 years.

Topics: UK Muslim Raffia Arshad

Related

Special graphic
Saudi Arabia
How Saudi women’s organizations have risen to the coronavirus challenge
Saudi Arabia
New Zealand police officer looks back on Hajj trip one year after Christchurch massacre

Latest updates

British hijab-wearing judge mistaken for interpreter
Turkey eases coronavirus restrictions amid economic concerns
Minneapolis police officer charged with murder in George Floyd case
UK carries out airstrikes on Daesh in Iraq
Israeli soldiers silence call to prayer at historic Hebron mosque

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.