Saudi authorities monitor health violations in Qatif

The municipality closed four slaughterhouses, seizing 39,440 kilograms of meat.
  Qatif municipality closed four slaughterhouses, seizing 39,440 kilograms of meat
QATIF: The Eastern Province municipality has carried out thousands of field inspection tours in Qatif governorate during Ramadan to ensure that precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were being followed. The inspectors toured 5,006 food outlets, with 859 of those receiving warnings and 409 being shut down.  
The municipality also closed four slaughterhouses, seizing 39,440 kilograms of meat, animal guts, fish, shrimp and food unfit for human consumption, in addition to destroying 6,000 kilograms of rotten nuts. 

Hana Abdullah Alomair, Saudi film director

Arab News

Hana Abdullah Alomair is the director of Netflix’s first Saudi thriller original series, titled “Whispers,” which is due to begin streaming in 190 countries on June 11. 

A Saudi writer, filmmaker, and movie critic, Alomair won the Silver Palm Tree Award for best script at the Saudi Film Competition in 2008.

She gained a bachelor’s degree in Arabic-English translation from King Saud University in 1992 and four years later a master’s degree in the same field of study from Heriot-Watt University, in Scotland.

Her documentary “Beyond Words” was screened during the Gulf Film Festival in 2019 and was selected for the main competition in this year’s Muscat International Film Festival.

A member of the Saudi Arabian Society for Culture and Arts, she has worked as a head writer in writing workshops for several TV series. She was a jury member at the Saudi Film Festival held by Rotana in 2013. Her second
flick, “The Complaint,” was selected in the main competition of Tessa’s Festival for Asian and African Films in Morocco in 2014 and it won the Golden Palm
Tree Award for best short fiction film in the Saudi Film Competition in 2015.

In 2016, Alomair, together with Hind Al-Fahhad, scooped the prize for best script for the short film “Peddlers” at the King Fahd Center Short Film Competition.

She recently published a book about the Japanese film director Akira Kurosawa, and in 2017 wrote a play called “Qat Oqat.”

Last year, she wrote and directed her latest short film “Swan Song,” which won the Golden Palm Tree Award for best actor in the Saudi Film Festival.

