QATIF: The Eastern Province municipality has carried out thousands of field inspection tours in Qatif governorate during Ramadan to ensure that precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) were being followed. The inspectors toured 5,006 food outlets, with 859 of those receiving warnings and 409 being shut down.
The municipality also closed four slaughterhouses, seizing 39,440 kilograms of meat, animal guts, fish, shrimp and food unfit for human consumption, in addition to destroying 6,000 kilograms of rotten nuts.
Saudi authorities monitor health violations in Qatif
