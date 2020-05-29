ThePlace: Diriyah, a powerhouse of Saudi culture and commerce

Diriyah was the birthplace of the first Saudi state and, historically, a crossroads for pilgrims and traders. Nowadays, it is home to one of the Kingdom’s most ambitious heritage developments.
Located on the outskirts of Riyadh, amid an oasis on the banks of Wadi Hanifa, Diriyah’s mud-brick walls once surrounded a thriving desert city that was a powerhouse of culture and commerce.
The citadel in Al-Turaif district, the area’s primary quarter, was the original seat of power for the Kingdom’s ruling Al-Saud family. In 1745, Riyadh was named the country’s capital, laying the foundations for what would become a unified Saudi Arabia.
This photograph was taken by Bander Sagheer as part of the Colors of Saudi competition.
