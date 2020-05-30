You are here

  KSRelief chief: Saudi Arabia is biggest donor to Yemen

Saudi Arabia is the largest donor to humanitarian efforts in Yemen and its response to a donor conference held in 2015 is evidence of this, the head of KSRelief said. (KSRelief)
  • Al-Rabeeah said he hoped the donors conference would be supported by the international community
  • $180 million is needed urgently to fight COVID-19 in Yemen
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is the largest donor to humanitarian efforts in Yemen and its response to a donor conference held in 2015 is evidence of this, the head of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) said on Saturday.
The supervisor general of KSRelief, Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, said that meeting the humanitarian needs of the Yemeni people is a priority for the Kingdom.
He added that he hoped the upcoming donors conference organized by the Kingdom in partnership with the United Nations would be supported and well received by the international community.
Meanwhile, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator Mark Lowcock said the Kingdom donated more than $750 million last year and pledged $500 million in April.
Lowcock added that this makes Saudi Arabia the biggest donor to Yemen, which requires $2.4 billion to fund the aid operation for the rest of the year. Of that figure, $180 million is needed urgently to fight COVID-19.
Yemen’s Minister of Information Moammar Al-Eryani said that the Kingdom has always provided support to Yemen and continues to do so at a time when Iran is “providing nothing but killing, destruction, smuggled weapons, ballistic missiles … and explosive devices that kill Yemenis every day.”
The donors conference for Yemen is due to take place on Tuesday at 4 p.m. Saudi time.

Saudi Arabia announces 22 new deaths from COVID-19

Updated 30 May 2020
Arab News

  • Anyone found not to be abiding by social distancing rules or not wearing a mask or face covering will be fined SR 1,000 ($266)
  • A total of 480 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced 22 new deaths from COVID-19 on Saturday and 1,618 new cases of the virus.
Of the new cases, 679 were recorded in Riyadh, 247 in Jeddah, 105 in Makkah, 101 in Hufof and 84 in Dammam.
The health ministry also announced 1,870 new cases of recovery, bringing the total number of people who have recovered from the illness to 58,883.
A total of 480 people have died from the virus in the Kingdom so far.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior announced further measures and instructions for the public to prevent the spread of the virus as the Kingdom eases curfew restrictions.
These include checking the temperature of employees and customers at entrances to malls and shopping centers, and the sanitization of shopping trolleys and baskets after each use.
Fitting rooms and children’s play areas will remain closed, the ministry said.
Anyone found not to be abiding by social distancing rules or not wearing a mask or face covering will be fined SR 1,000 ($266).
Private sector establishments that do not abide by precautionary measures will be fined SR 10,000.
A maximum of 50 people can gather in homes and in fields, or for social gatherings such as parties.
Repeat offenders will receive fines double the original amount.

