Jazan governor inaugurates Al-Aridhah’s new hospital building

Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz inaugurating the new building of Al-Aridhah Hospital on Saturday. (SPA)
Updated 31 May 2020
SPA

JAZAN: Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz inaugurated the new building of Al-Aridhah Hospital on Saturday. During the inauguration, Prince Mohammed listened, via videoconferencing, to a detailed explanation by Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah about the characteristics of the new building, which cost SR45.5 million ($11.83 million), with a clinical capacity of 50 beds.

Al-Rabiah detailed the health services that the hospital will provide to the people of the Al-Aridhah governorate and its residents, centers and villages, noting that this project was carried out by the ministry, represented by the Directorate General of Health Affairs in Jazan, under the guidance of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He also praised Jazan’s governor and his deputy for following up on all projects and works executed by the Ministry of Health in the region.

Abdul Rahman Al-Harbi, the director general of Health Affairs in Jazan, explained to the governor the characteristics of the new building, which is equipped with the most advanced medical equipment.

He described its various clinics and departments, including intensive care, hypnosis, emergency, radiology, laboratory, diagnostic and therapeutic services provided round the clock.

Saudi king, crown prince congratulate president-elect of Burundi on victory

Updated 31 May 2020
Arab News

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday congratulated Evariste Ndayishimiye on winning the presidential election in Burundi.

The king and crown prince wished Ndayishimiye success and the people of Burundi further progress and prosperity. 

Ndayishimiye, who was the ruling party’s candidate, was on Monday declared victorious after winning 68.72 percent of the vote.

Opposition leader Agathon Rwasa received 24.19 percent.

Ndayishimiye, 52, is a former army general and will replace President Pierre Nkurunziza.

