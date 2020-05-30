Jazan governor inaugurates Al-Aridhah’s new hospital building

JAZAN: Jazan Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Nasser bin Abdul Aziz inaugurated the new building of Al-Aridhah Hospital on Saturday. During the inauguration, Prince Mohammed listened, via videoconferencing, to a detailed explanation by Minister of Health Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah about the characteristics of the new building, which cost SR45.5 million ($11.83 million), with a clinical capacity of 50 beds.

Al-Rabiah detailed the health services that the hospital will provide to the people of the Al-Aridhah governorate and its residents, centers and villages, noting that this project was carried out by the ministry, represented by the Directorate General of Health Affairs in Jazan, under the guidance of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

He also praised Jazan’s governor and his deputy for following up on all projects and works executed by the Ministry of Health in the region.

Abdul Rahman Al-Harbi, the director general of Health Affairs in Jazan, explained to the governor the characteristics of the new building, which is equipped with the most advanced medical equipment.

He described its various clinics and departments, including intensive care, hypnosis, emergency, radiology, laboratory, diagnostic and therapeutic services provided round the clock.