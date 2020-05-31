You are here

  • Home
  • 5 reasons to add blueberries to your diet

5 reasons to add blueberries to your diet

(Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n6ycu

Updated 19 sec ago
Devinder Bains

5 reasons to add blueberries to your diet

Updated 19 sec ago
Devinder Bains

DUBAI: Devinder Bains, personal trainer and nutrition coach at Fit Squad DXB, shares her expert advice on the superfoods that will help you lead a longer and healthier life.

It’s hard to believe that this unassuming little berry, easily available at most food stores, is one of the healthiest things you could possibly eat. Blueberries can be enjoyed on their own, in breakfast bowls, smoothies, muffins and even as garnish on your pancakes and waffles. Here are five ways they can improve your health.




(Shutterstock)

DNA health

We need antioxidants to protect our cells from damage, and blueberries contain more antioxidants than almost any other food. The job of antioxidants is to combat free radicals in the body, which are increased by factors such as air pollution, cigarette smoke, alcohol intake, poor diet, tissue damage, infections and excessive sunbathing. Too many free radicals can lead to damaged DNA, increasing the risk of many cancers and diseases.

Bone health

Blueberries are a good source of vitamin K, which works with calcium to build strong bones. A deficiency in the vitamin can often be a sign of osteoporosis. Vitamin K is also essential in the process of blood clotting and contributes to good heart health.




(Shutterstock)

Blood pressure and heart disease

The antioxidants in blueberries can also help to lower bad cholesterol, in turn making the heart’s job a little easier and lowering blood pressure. Observational studies have shown that proper intake of anthocyanins (the main antioxidants in blueberries) could reduce the risk of heart attacks by 32 percent.

Mental ageing

The oxidative stress that free radicals cause can also affect the brain and accelerate its ageing process. Studies have shown that eating blueberries can help improve brain function in older individuals with mild cognitive impairments and can also delay mental ageing by over two years.

Weight loss

Blueberries have just 40 calories per half a cup. They are about 85 percent water and high in fiber and are thus great for keeping you full and staving off hunger. Studies have also shown that the anthocyanin antioxidants present in blueberries improve insulin sensitivity in obese patients and can lower the risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Topics: Health

Singer Grimes reveals the nickname she calls her son with Elon Musk

Updated 31 May 2020
Arab News

Singer Grimes reveals the nickname she calls her son with Elon Musk

Updated 31 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Earlier this month Canadian singer Grimes and Tesla CEO Elon Musk welcomed their first child, a baby boy named  X Æ A-12 Musk.

This week, the couple has had to slightly modify the spelling of their newborn’s name in compliance with California’s legal health guidelines, which only permit letters from the English alphabet. In order to meet the state’s rules, the couple agreed to change their son’s name to X Æ A-Xii.

“Roman numerals. Looks better tbh ... one dash is allowed,” wrote Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, on Instagram.

Now, during an interview with Bloomberg, the singer revealed that her nickname for the newborn is “Little X.”

The affectionate moniker is certainly much easier to pronounce than his unique birth name, which Grimes and the Tesla CEO have previously broken down on Twitter.

“X, the unknown variable, Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent. A=Archangel, my favorite song,” the singer wrote with an accompanying rat and sword emoji. “Metal rat.”

Topics: Elon Musk Grimes

Latest updates

5 reasons to add blueberries to your diet
Taj Mahal damaged in deadly India thunderstorm
Iran suggests up to 225 killed in November protests
Egypt officials say 19 militants, 5 troops killed in Sinai
Singer Grimes reveals the nickname she calls her son with Elon Musk

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.