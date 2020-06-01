You are here

Chaos in US as violence spreads

A woman holds her hands aloft as police officers advance during continued protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Sunday. (Reuters)
RAY HANANIA

  • Protests became politicized as Democrats and Republicans blamed each other
CHICAGO: Violence by protesters angered at the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25 spread across America resulting in major damage to businesses including arson and violence that killed at least two people and injured many police officers in dozens of American cities.

Floyd, 46, died while in police custody after he allegedly tried to twice use a counterfeit $20 bill to buy food at an Arab American-owned grocery store, Cup Foods, located on the South end of Minneapolis’ downtown area.
One of the four Minneapolis Police Officers, Derek Chauvin, 44, who responded to a call from a Cup Foods store employee, held Floyd down in the street using his knee pressing on the suspect’s neck. Floyd was taken down and handcuffed by the police apparently after resisting arrest. Chauvin was fired the next day and charged with 3rd degree murder.
Despite the charges against Chauvin, protests spread throughout the country and worsened during the next five days in Minneapolis where more than 228 businesses were destroyed. Protests exploded in many other cities including in New York, Chicago, Houston, Detroit, Los Angeles and Atlanta where looting, arson and attacks against police in those cities were broadcast on live television news throughout the night.
The governor of California declared a state of emergency, while the Mayor of Chicago ordered a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew that was ignored by the protesters who swarmed throughout the city’s downtown business district all night breaking windows and burning police and other vehicles.

What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr. … This is chaos.

Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s mayor

The nationwide riots were particularly difficult because much of the country has been under stay-at-home orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic that were being eased. Many of the protesters wore masks used as protection against the pandemic but prevented police from identifying many of the looters and arsonists seen in many videos taken by the public and shared on social media.
The protests became politicized as Democrats and Republicans blamed each other; Democrats accused law enforcement of racist brutality while Republicans denounced the looting and violence as having nothing to do with bringing justice to the victim or his family. Many of the protests were organized by the African American-led Black Lives Matter movement which has been protesting killings of blacks by police.

Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is African American, denounced the violence saying, “What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr.,” an impassioned Bottoms said at a news conference. “This is chaos.” 

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporter Saturday as rioters savaged the city’s business district that Floyd had grown up in Houston and his body would be buried.

“This is the same city that George Floyd grew up in. And his body will be returning to this city,” Turner said. “And so the focus needs to be on supporting and uplifting this family.”
Several people were killed by protestors including one 19-year-old man in Detroit shot by unknown assailants during a vehicle drive-by. In Oakland, California, a security guard at a US Federal Building was shot dead on Friday night while protecting the building.
Police in cities across the country have been ordered to minimize contact with protestors even as those protestors threw Molotov cocktails, bottles of urine, rocks and other large objects at the police who were wearing riot gear. 

A Chicago police officer suffered broken bones and dozens of others were injured during the riots Saturday night. 

The national retailer, Target, announced it was closing 175 stores because of the riots and damage to several of their locations mostly in Minnesota, California and New York.

Afghan delegates head online for crucial talks

Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan delegates head online for crucial talks

  • Peace hopes rest on virtual forum with Taliban amid virus threat
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Afghan government and Taliban delegates are expected to begin online talks in mid-June in a bid to end a decades-old conflict in the country, officials told Arab News on Sunday.

While past meetings have been held in person, the latest round of negotiations will take place online because of the threat of coronavirus in the war-ravaged country.

“We see no challenges, the atmosphere and preparations are all set for the talks,” Feraidoon Khawzoon, a spokesman for Abdullah Abdullah, newly appointed chief of the High Council for National Reconciliation, told Arab News.

Negotiations could begin in “the next 10 or 15 days,” he said.

“The announcement of a cease-fire, a reduction in violence and the exchange of prisoners were all requirements for the start of the talks, and we have had progress on them recently,” Khawzoon said.

On Wednesday the Afghan government released a list of 20 delegates due to hold peace talks with the Taliban.

The team will be led by Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, a former spy chief who has held indirect negotiations with the militants in the past outside Afghanistan, he added.

In the lead-up to the talks, President Ashraf Ghani’s government will release 3,000 more Taliban prisoners, an official close to the Afghan leader told Arab News on condition of anonymity.

More than 2,000 Taliban inmates have already been freed as part of a historic peace deal in February.

In return, the Taliban released hundreds of government troops and, in a surprise move, announced a three-day cease-fire last week for Eid Al-Fitr.

The peace moves follow a buildup in fighting between the two sides despite the pandemic. Taliban attacks killed at least 146 people and injured 430 during Ramadan. 

Fears had been growing that the peace deal signed on Feb. 29 between the Taliban and the US would collapse.

The joint cease-fire followed talks in Qatar last week between the Taliban and Zalmay Khalilzad, US special representative for Afghanistan.

Khalilzad later traveled to Kabul for meetings with Afghan political leaders over a reduction in violence and an exchange of prisoners. 

“We welcome the Taliban’s decision to observe a cease-fire during Eid, as well as the Afghan government reciprocating and announcing its own,” Khalilzad said last Sunday.

Increasing Taliban attacks on government troops, and political infighting between Ghani and Abdullah over who would assume office as president, have delayed the talks.

After Washington failed to reconcile Ghani and Abdullah, both leaders agreed two weeks ago to share power, with Ghani leading the country for another five years and Abdullah appointed as chief of the peace talks.

Khalilzad described the cease-fire agreement as a “momentous opportunity that should not be missed,” and pressed both sides to agree on a new date to start negotiations.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also urged the two sides to start peace talks, with the release of prisoners as a first step. 

Pompeo said that he expected the Taliban “to adhere to their commitment not to allow released prisoners to return to the battlefield.”

Ghani said the release of Taliban inmates would be “expedited” and that his government’s negotiating team was ready to begin talks “as soon as possible.”

Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Taliban, could not be reached for comment on the Taliban’s stance.

In the past, the group has insisted it will take part in talks with Kabul only after all 5,000 Taliban prisoners are freed.

Experts hope the latest developments are a step in the right direction.

“The Taliban do not seem to have any reservations about the structure of the government team, so the hope is high that the talks will take place by June 15,” Wahidullah Ghazikhail, an analyst, told Arab News.

“Some of Taliban’s field commanders seem to be divided on the talks, hoping to capture power again after the departure of US forces (by next spring), while the political leaders are pushing for a political settlement,” he said.

