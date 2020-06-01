You are here

Philippines relaxes anti-virus measures as government looks to reboot economy

President Rodrigo Duterte during his speech at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila on Thursday. (AP)
Ellie Aben

  • Capital has been under quarantine since March 15
MANILA: The Philippines will relax coronavirus restrictions in the capital from Monday, as the government scrambles for ways to reboot the country’s crisis-hit economy.

Metro Manila has been under quarantine since March 15, making it one of the longest lockdowns in the world, resulting in millions of Filipinos losing their jobs after businesses were forced to shut down or lay off their employees.

President Rodrigo Duterte said last week that the National Capital Region would be placed under general community quarantine from Monday, thereby allowing more industries to reopen.

“Tomorrow, June 1, the country will shift to GCQ/MGCQ (general or modified community quarantine),” said presidential spokesman Harry Roque. “As more sectors and industries begin to operate, let us continue cooperating with authorities in enforcing quarantine protocols.”

Metro Manila’s GCQ status means modified checkpoints will be implemented to prevent heavy traffic. Quarantine passes will no longer be a requirement for residents leaving their houses, but people aged 60 and above and those 21 and below, those with immunodeficiencies, as well as pregnant women, will be required to stay home.

Curfew hours will be maintained, however, and a travel pass is required for journeying to other provinces. Traveling for leisure is still prohibited.

Public transport will be allowed with limited capacity, but bus and jeepney operations remain suspended. Trains will be allowed to operate as will shuttle services from private companies, transport network vehicle services and point-to-point buses.

Contactless cashless payments and the use of thermal scanners will be brought in for public transport, and there will also be disinfection of high-touch surfaces in vehicles and the availability of sanitizers for passengers.

Davao City, on the southern island of Mindanao, has also been placed under GCQ and so have other areas. The rest of the country will be under MGCQ.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has defined GCQ as the implementation of temporary measures limiting movement and transport, regulation of operating industries, and the presence of uniformed personnel to enforce community quarantine protocols.

Manila International Airport Authority has expressed its readiness to resume domestic flights, as carriers announced they were restarting operations on Monday.

The Civil Aeronautics Board, however, told airlines to cancel their flights on June 1 and to stop selling tickets for that date because the task force had yet to approve the routes for domestic services.

The Bureau of Immigration said it would continue to implement international flight travel restrictions, meaning that most flights remain suspended.

But many people have voiced their concerns on social media about the easing of restrictions, asking if the country is ready for GCQ and pointing to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the country despite Metro Manila’s lengthy lockdown. 

As of Saturday the Philippines had recorded 17,224 COVID-19 cases, with 3,808 recoveries and 950 deaths.

The presidential palace has reminded people to continue observing quarantine protocols such as wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, staying at home, and avoiding crowded places.

RAY HANANIA

  • Protests became politicized as Democrats and Republicans blamed each other
CHICAGO: Violence by protesters angered at the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota on May 25 spread across America resulting in major damage to businesses including arson and violence that killed at least two people and injured many police officers in dozens of American cities.

Floyd, 46, died while in police custody after he allegedly tried to twice use a counterfeit $20 bill to buy food at an Arab American-owned grocery store, Cup Foods, located on the South end of Minneapolis’ downtown area.
One of the four Minneapolis Police Officers, Derek Chauvin, 44, who responded to a call from a Cup Foods store employee, held Floyd down in the street using his knee pressing on the suspect’s neck. Floyd was taken down and handcuffed by the police apparently after resisting arrest. Chauvin was fired the next day and charged with 3rd degree murder.
Despite the charges against Chauvin, protests spread throughout the country and worsened during the next five days in Minneapolis where more than 228 businesses were destroyed. Protests exploded in many other cities including in New York, Chicago, Houston, Detroit, Los Angeles and Atlanta where looting, arson and attacks against police in those cities were broadcast on live television news throughout the night.
The governor of California declared a state of emergency, while the Mayor of Chicago ordered a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew that was ignored by the protesters who swarmed throughout the city’s downtown business district all night breaking windows and burning police and other vehicles.

What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr. … This is chaos.

Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta’s mayor

The nationwide riots were particularly difficult because much of the country has been under stay-at-home orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic that were being eased. Many of the protesters wore masks used as protection against the pandemic but prevented police from identifying many of the looters and arsonists seen in many videos taken by the public and shared on social media.
The protests became politicized as Democrats and Republicans blamed each other; Democrats accused law enforcement of racist brutality while Republicans denounced the looting and violence as having nothing to do with bringing justice to the victim or his family. Many of the protests were organized by the African American-led Black Lives Matter movement which has been protesting killings of blacks by police.

HIGHLIGHT

The nationwide riots were particularly difficult because much of the country has been under stay-at-home orders because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is African American, denounced the violence saying, “What I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta. This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King, Jr.,” an impassioned Bottoms said at a news conference. “This is chaos.”
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner told reporter Saturday as rioters savaged the city’s business district that Floyd had grown up in Houston and his body would be buried.
 “This is the same city that George Floyd grew up in. And his body will be returning to this city,” Turner said. “And so the focus needs to be on supporting and uplifting this family.”
Several people were killed by protestors including one 19-year-old man in Detroit shot by unknown assailants during a vehicle drive-by. In Oakland, California, a security guard at a US Federal Building was shot dead on Friday night while protecting the building.
Police in cities across the country have been ordered to minimize contact with protestors even as those protestors threw Molotov cocktails, bottles of urine, rocks and other large objects at the police who were wearing riot gear.
A Chicago police officer suffered broken bones and dozens of others were injured during the riots Saturday night.
The national retailer, Target, announced it was closing 175 stores because of the riots and damage to several of their locations mostly in Minnesota, California and New York.

