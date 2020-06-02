You are here

  • Home
  • Zimbabwean film industry makes Netflix debut with ‘Cook Off’

Zimbabwean film industry makes Netflix debut with ‘Cook Off’

Tendaiishe Chitima poses for a portrait at her home in Sandton. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mxd9h

Updated 02 June 2020
Reuters

Zimbabwean film industry makes Netflix debut with ‘Cook Off’

  • The romantic film is about a struggling single mother who finds love during a cooking competition
Updated 02 June 2020
Reuters

HARARE: Zimbabwean film Cook Off, a romance about a struggling single mother who finds love during a cooking competition, premiered on Netflix on Monday, a debut that its makers hope will propel the country’s small film sector to global audiences.

Zimbabwe often grabs headlines for its economic woes and political crises, but producer Joe Njagu said the film sought to project a different image.

“I wanted the world to know that there is more to Zimbabwe than what they hear. We also fall in love, we also enjoy nice food. We also have very nice stories,” said Njagu.

With a production budget of only $8,000, Njagu said he used his personal relationships with the cast and crew to sign deferred contracts and to bring on board studio owners and equipment hire companies without making immediate payment.

The low budget film was shot in 2017 but very few people in Zimbabwe had heard of it, even after it won several awards at international film festivals, including in the Netherlands, South Africa and US. Everything changed two and half months ago, when Netflix, the world’s leading entertainment streaming service with 189 million paid viewers, came knocking on the door.

“It’s a big ‘hello, this is Zimbabwe we are here.’ It’s an opportunity for us to introduce our content to the rest of the world. It’s really a big deal for us,” Njagu said.

He would not say how much the Netflix deal was worth but that it was enough to pay the deferred expenses and make a profit.

The film creators are now in talks with Netflix about possible future productions while television stations in Europe, Africa, US also want to air Cook Off.

“It’s a different story, it’s no longer deferred payments, it’s now commissioned work, it’s now getting budgets to do productions,” he said.

“We can’t fall short anymore. This is the world stage.”

Topics: Netflix Zimbabwe Cook Off

Related

Lifestyle
Netflix’s first Saudi thriller series is almost here
Lifestyle
Netflix’s ‘Love Wedding Repeat:’ Plot crumbles despite an impressive cast

Trump’s social media regulation push faces key hurdle at the FCC

Updated 02 June 2020
Reuters

Trump’s social media regulation push faces key hurdle at the FCC

  • The government is not here to regulate these platforms. We don’t have the power to do that
Updated 02 June 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s effort to regulate social media companies’ content decisions may face an uphill battle from regulators who have previously said they cannot oversee the conduct of internet firms.

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai did not endorse Trump’s proposal on Thursday but said in a written statement “this debate is an important one” and added the FCC “will carefully review any petition for rulemaking.”

In August 2018, Pai said he hoped social media companies would embrace free speech but did not see a role for the FCC to regulate websites like Facebook, Alphabet’s Google and Twitter.

“They are not going to be regulated in terms of free speech,” Pai said at a forum. “The government is not here to regulate these platforms. We don’t have the power to do that.”

Another Republican on the five-member commission, Mike O’Rielly, expressed mixed feelings.

“As a conservative, I’m troubled voices are stifled by liberal tech leaders. At same time, I’m extremely dedicated to the First Amendment which governs much here,” O’Rielly wrote on Twitter.

Trump signed an executive order Thursday directing the Commerce Department’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration to petition the FCC to write rules clarifying social media companies’ legal protections under Section 230 of the 1996 Communications Decency Act.

Former FCC Commissioner Robert McDowell, a Republican, wrote on Twitter that the review is “based on political #speech management of platforms. So many wobbly parts to this govt ‘nudge.’ I don’t see how it survives.”

Another barrier is timing. The FCC will spend at least a few months reviewing and likely seeking public comment before potentially drafting proposed regulations. It could take a year or longer to finalize any rules, long after the November presidential election.

Section 230 protects internet companies from liability for illegal content posted by users and allows them to remove lawful but objectionable posts.

Trump wants the FCC to “expeditiously propose regulations” to determine what constitutes “good faith” by firms in removing some content. He also wants Congress to repeal the Section 230 protections.

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr, a Republican, said he expects the commission will seek public comment on the forthcoming NTIA petition to provide clarity on what “good faith conduct” by companies means and draw a line between permissible and improper behavior.

“When a final decision is reached, my hope and expectation is that it will provide clarity about that line,” Carr said.

Twitter called Trump’s executive order “a reactionary and politicized approach to a landmark law ... Attempts to unilaterally erode it threaten the future of online speech and internet freedoms.”

Alexandra Givens, CEO of the Center for Democracy & Technology, said the order “not only violates the Constitution, it ignores 20 years of well-established law.”

FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, suggested turning the FCC “into the president’s speech police is not the answer. It’s time for Washington to speak up for the First Amendment.”

Topics: Donald Trump Federal Communications Commission (FCC)

Related

Update
Media
Trump threatens to ‘close down’ social media after tweets tagged
Media
Twitter conceals Trump tweet, ramping up dispute

Latest updates

Fresh trouble as New York imposes curfew amid Floyd protests
Saudi Shoura Council convenes session online to tackle various measures
Oil surges on hopes of new deal on output cuts
Saudi doctor’s message of hope after beating COVID-19
Prepare for the worst, Iranians are warned as virus kills 81 in one day

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.