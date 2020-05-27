You are here

  • Home
  • Netflix’s first Saudi thriller series is almost here

Netflix’s first Saudi thriller series is almost here

The new Saudi thriller will premiere in June. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/53rb9

Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

Netflix’s first Saudi thriller series is almost here

Updated 37 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Netflix’s first Saudi thriller original series will be an eight-episode drama entitled “Whispers,” it has been revealed. The series will begin streaming on June 11, 2020 in 190 countries and will be subtitled in over 20 languages.

Produced by the Saudi Entertainment Phenomena Company “EP Saudi” and written by Roolan Hassan, the Hana Alomair-directed show tells the story of a family who face the death of the family patriarch, whose mysterious past resurfaces days before the expected launch of his company’s new smart application. 

“We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere,” said Nuha Eltayeb, Director of content acquisitions for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey at Netflix. “We are thrilled to be offering the new series to all our users in 190 countries and to be giving them the chance to discover great Arabic content that is full of mysterious twists.”




The Hana Alomair-directed show tells the story of a family who face the death of the family patriarch. (Supplied)

The series features a cast of newcomers from the Middle East that includes Shaimaa Al-Fadl, Mysoon Alruwaily, Elham Ali, Nada Tawhid, Norah Alanbar, and Leila Arabi, in addition to actors Ali Al-Sharif, Osama Al-Qass, Mohamed Ali alongside seasoned actor Abdul Mohsen Alnimer.

Alomair said in a statement: “‘Whispers’ is a Saudi-produced dramatic thriller series that offers a new take on storytelling and marks my first time working with the great actor, Abdul Mohsen  Alnimer. The series also features several unconventional female characters who truly embody the reasons why this project is so close to my heart. I am very proud that Netflix decided to make the series available to their 183 million subscribers worldwide and I hope viewers in Saudi Arabia, the GCC, the Arab region and beyond will enjoy it.”

Topics: Netflix Saudi Arabia

Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo to star in Dubai-produced celebrity fundraiser for Covid-19

Updated 27 May 2020
Arab News

Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo to star in Dubai-produced celebrity fundraiser for Covid-19

Updated 27 May 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Taking place on May 29, One Humanity Live (OHM) Dubai is a 24-hour celebrity fundraiser for Covid-19 that will feature over 150 international stars from the worlds of music, sport, art, fashion, health and cinema, including Dua Lipa, Jason Derulo, Deepak Chopra and Sonam Kapoor.

They will be joined by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jewel, five-time Grammy award-winner CeeLo Green and Colombian superstar Maluma, among many others.

Lebanese musician Ragheb Alama, Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki and US-Iraqi entrepreneur Huda Kattan will also appear in the live broadcast.

The event, which is the brainchild of Dubai-based event organizers Jean-Karl Saliba and Zaid Fredericks, aims to raise awareness and funds for coronavirus relief efforts around the world, contributing to the likes of the Global Gift Foundation, International Red Cross, the Red Crescent, Médecins Sans Frontières and Dubai Cares.

“One Humanity Live is a 24-hour live charity broadcast that aims to bring together 1 billion dreamers to share their voice and seed their dream for the future as well as raise funds to support our charity partnerships in this time when we need to act together,” OHM Live said in a statement. “The live broadcast will see artists, celebrities, youth ambassadors, activists and like-minded dreamers from all around the world stepping up to shift the narrative of fear and anxiety to optimism, hope and imagination around shared dreams.”

The 24-hour fundraising broadcast will start from 8pm GST and can be viewed on YouTube, Facebook, IGTV, TikTok and ohm.constellation.art, as well as a number of major television networks. 

You can view the full line-up on Ohm Live’s official website. https://ohm.constellation.art/line-up

Topics: OHM Live Dubai Coronavirus

Latest updates

Netflix’s first Saudi thriller series is almost here
France halts hydroxychloroquine for coronavirus treatment
Israeli jets violate Lebanon’s airspace 
The lessons from a ‘historic’ Ramadan and Eid in New York
Turkish Airlines may delay delivery of Airbus, Boeing planes

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.