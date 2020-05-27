Netflix’s first Saudi thriller series is almost here

DUBAI: Netflix’s first Saudi thriller original series will be an eight-episode drama entitled “Whispers,” it has been revealed. The series will begin streaming on June 11, 2020 in 190 countries and will be subtitled in over 20 languages.

Produced by the Saudi Entertainment Phenomena Company “EP Saudi” and written by Roolan Hassan, the Hana Alomair-directed show tells the story of a family who face the death of the family patriarch, whose mysterious past resurfaces days before the expected launch of his company’s new smart application.

“We believe that great stories can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere,” said Nuha Eltayeb, Director of content acquisitions for the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey at Netflix. “We are thrilled to be offering the new series to all our users in 190 countries and to be giving them the chance to discover great Arabic content that is full of mysterious twists.”







The series features a cast of newcomers from the Middle East that includes Shaimaa Al-Fadl, Mysoon Alruwaily, Elham Ali, Nada Tawhid, Norah Alanbar, and Leila Arabi, in addition to actors Ali Al-Sharif, Osama Al-Qass, Mohamed Ali alongside seasoned actor Abdul Mohsen Alnimer.

Alomair said in a statement: “‘Whispers’ is a Saudi-produced dramatic thriller series that offers a new take on storytelling and marks my first time working with the great actor, Abdul Mohsen Alnimer. The series also features several unconventional female characters who truly embody the reasons why this project is so close to my heart. I am very proud that Netflix decided to make the series available to their 183 million subscribers worldwide and I hope viewers in Saudi Arabia, the GCC, the Arab region and beyond will enjoy it.”