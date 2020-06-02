You are here

  • Home
  • New coronavirus cases in Hong Kong raise concerns of local cluster

New coronavirus cases in Hong Kong raise concerns of local cluster

The government was expected to extend a ban on group gatherings larger than eight later on Tuesday. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/72wrp

Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

New coronavirus cases in Hong Kong raise concerns of local cluster

  • The infected woman is a night-shift worker at a Kerry Logistics warehouse
  • The government was expected to extend a ban on group gatherings larger than eight later on Tuesday
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: A cluster of nine coronavirus cases raised concerns in Hong Kong over renewed local transmission in a city that has been one of the most successful in keeping the pandemic under control. The first two cases in the cluster — a husband and wife — were confirmed on Sunday. Since then four neighbors, two of the wife’s work colleagues, and a fire department medical officer who had sent the woman to hospital have been confirmed to have been infected. None had been abroad recently.
“We are very concerned about this cluster of nine,” Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told her weekly news conference on Tuesday, before an executive council meeting.
The infected woman is a night-shift worker at a Kerry Logistics warehouse, where she labels food items imported from Britain, local media reported.
The government was expected to extend a ban on group gatherings larger than eight later on Tuesday. It was due to expire at the end of Thursday, and has been extended several times for two-week periods.
The limits on the size of gatherings prompted police to reject for the first time an application of the annual vigil tens of thousands of Hong Kong people traditionally hold in a downtown park to commemorate pro-democracy protesters killed in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square 31 years ago.
A further extension is also likely to thwart plans for legally organizing anniversary marches of the anti-government protests that started in June last year and resumed recently after Beijing announced plans to impose national security laws on Hong Kong.
Lam has repeatedly said health measures had no political motive. On Tuesday, she said they were not about “taking away people’s freedom,” but about protecting people, adding that public health was “also part of national security.”
As of Monday, Hong Kong had reported 1,088 coronavirus cases and four deaths.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
US firms awake to ‘sad day’ in Hong Kong as Trump cuts ties
Business & Economy
Hong Kong airport transit from June 1 excludes mainland flights: Cathay Pacific

US records 743 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

Updated 02 June 2020
AFP

US records 743 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours

  • The country has officially logged 1,809,109 cases of COVID-19
  • The death toll and number of cases in the United States are by far the worst in the world
Updated 02 June 2020
AFP
WASHINGTON: The United States on Monday recorded 743 new coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, bringing its total to 105,099 since the global pandemic began.
The country has officially logged 1,809,109 cases of COVID-19, the tracker set up by the Baltimore-based university showed at 8:30pm (0030 GMT Tuesday).
The death toll and number of cases in the United States are by far the worst in the world.
The virus has killed at least 373,439 people around the world since it appeared in late 2019 in China, according to a report compiled by AFP from official sources.
In the United States, states have begun relaxing confinement measures intended to slow the spread of the virus in varying degrees.
But several major US cities have issued curfews in the face of violent protests sparked by the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed last week after a white officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes.

Latest updates

You can now tour this historical Egyptian church from your living room
Egypt sanitizes prisons, examines inmates in fight against coronavirus spread
Kuwait extends residency permits, visas of expats for three months
Book review: ‘The Beauty of Your Face’ by Sahar Mustafah
Bahrain repatriates last group of nationals wanting to return home from Egypt

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.