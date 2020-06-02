You are here

Footwear designer Amina Muaddi celebrates ‘heavy-hearted birthday’

The celebrity-loved shoemaker celebrated her 34th birthday on Monday. (Instagram)
ARAB NEWS 

DUBAI: A birthday celebration during a pandemic and protests did not sound right for footwear designer Amina Muaddi. 

The celebrity-loved shoemaker, who is of half Jordanian and half Romanian descent but grew up in Italy, celebrated her 34th birthday on Monday.

It has been “the most heavy hearted birthday” of her life, she said on Instagram. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This has been the most heavy hearted Birthday of my life. 2020 is something else. From my personal struggles, to COVID, to the constant racial profiling of minorities, to the ruthless murder of George Floyd and the loss of so many other innocent black lives before his, my heart has been bleeding. I’m wondering what type of childhood trauma a man must have to become a racist scum who enjoys murdering an innocent black man on camera?! I’m thinking about the disturbed phobias his family must have instilled in him in order to create such a sadic murderer. These issues are rooted in our childhoods. It’s good to see the greatest social media activation bringing awareness to the Black Lives Matter movement, but it’s important to remember that this is not a trending topic. Racism is deeply rooted, instilled and spread from generation to generation. Changing a long term racist mentality would take too long and we simply can’t afford the time. This is where the anger comes from. Make sure you don’t raise new racists. Make sure you analyze properly the psyche of a cop before you admit him into your institutions, where some of these murderers masked as policemen are legally allowed to kill. Make sure you are not scared of the unknown. Ignorance is the only thing you have to fear. The darker the skin, the higher the level of racism experienced. George Floyd, I dedicate these beautiful flowers to you and to the countless other victims that came before you. Thank you for the wonderful wishes and for filling my Birthday with love even if I didn’t want to celebrate it this year. They moved me deep & helped my soul.

“From my personal struggles, to COVID, to the constant racial profiling of minorities, to the ruthless murder of George Floyd and the loss of so many other innocent black lives before his, my heart has been bleeding,” Muaddi wrote captioning a picture of flower bouquets around her house.

The designer went on to express her frustration towards the killing of African-American citizen George Floyd, who died last week at the hands of US police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

“Racism is deeply rooted, instilled and spread from generation to generation. Changing a long term racist mentality would take too long and we simply can’t afford the time. This is where the anger comes from,” Muaddi explained to her 468,000 followers.

By the end of her heartfelt message she wrote: “George Floyd, I dedicate these beautiful flowers to you and to the countless other victims that came before you.” 

The current situation, however, did not stop influencers around the world from sending Muaddi their warm wishes. 

Lebanese influencer Lana El-Sahely and Egyptian-Moroccan-Dutch model Imaan Hammam commented on her post with sweet birthday messages. 

Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty took to her Instagram story to post a picture with the designer to celebrate her special day.

“Thank you for the wonderful wishes and for filling my birthday with love even if I didn’t want to celebrate it this year. They moved me deep and helped my soul,” the designer responded. 

Muaddi launched her eponymous footwear line, famous for the signature flared heels in August 2018. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@kyliejenner poses in her Begum slingback in bright pink silk satin. #AminaMuaddi #AminasLadies #KylieJenner

Her label’s lineup of distinct pumps, sling-backs, mules, boots and sandals in an array of vibrant colors and holographic designs have since garnered a loyal checklist of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@badgalriri posing in her BEGUM glass slingback pumps. #AminasLadies #rihanna #AminaMuaddiSS19 #AminaMuaddi

You can now tour this historical Egyptian church from your living room

Updated 17 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

You can now tour this historical Egyptian church from your living room

Updated 17 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities has announced that it is launching a virtual tour of the centuries-old Abu Serga Church in Cairo. The digital tour of the basilica-style monument and its underground labyrinths can be accessed online via https://my.matterport.com, and can also be viewed in virtual reality by way of VR headsets.  

The virtual experience was launched to mark the occasion of the Holy family’s flight into Egypt– it is traditionally believed to have been built on the spot where the Holy Family, Joseph, Mary and the infant Jesus, rested at the end of their journey into Egypt. 

Perhaps its most significant feature is the 10-meters deep crypt where it is said that the Holy family have rested.

Perhaps its most significant feature is the 10-meters deep crypt where it is said that the Holy family have rested, and which can be accessed digitally via the virtual tour. 

One of the oldest Coptic churches in Cairo, the establishment dates back to the 4th century and was named after martyrs saints Sergius and Bacchus. The building is a traditional basilican structure and contains a nave with two side aisles. Twelve grand columns, eleven of which are made from white marble and one made from red granite, stand between the nave and the aisles.

One of the oldest Coptic churches in Cairo, the establishment dates back to the 4th century.

It’s not the first time that Egypt offers virtual tours in the last couple of months. In April, Egypt launched virtual tours of the country’s most famous archeological and heritage sites such as the Menna Tomb in the Theban Necropolis in a bid to encourage people to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Topics: Egypt

