Footwear designer Amina Muaddi celebrates ‘heavy-hearted birthday’

DUBAI: A birthday celebration during a pandemic and protests did not sound right for footwear designer Amina Muaddi.

The celebrity-loved shoemaker, who is of half Jordanian and half Romanian descent but grew up in Italy, celebrated her 34th birthday on Monday.

It has been “the most heavy hearted birthday” of her life, she said on Instagram.

“From my personal struggles, to COVID, to the constant racial profiling of minorities, to the ruthless murder of George Floyd and the loss of so many other innocent black lives before his, my heart has been bleeding,” Muaddi wrote captioning a picture of flower bouquets around her house.

The designer went on to express her frustration towards the killing of African-American citizen George Floyd, who died last week at the hands of US police in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“Racism is deeply rooted, instilled and spread from generation to generation. Changing a long term racist mentality would take too long and we simply can’t afford the time. This is where the anger comes from,” Muaddi explained to her 468,000 followers.

By the end of her heartfelt message she wrote: “George Floyd, I dedicate these beautiful flowers to you and to the countless other victims that came before you.”

The current situation, however, did not stop influencers around the world from sending Muaddi their warm wishes.

Lebanese influencer Lana El-Sahely and Egyptian-Moroccan-Dutch model Imaan Hammam commented on her post with sweet birthday messages.

Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty took to her Instagram story to post a picture with the designer to celebrate her special day.

“Thank you for the wonderful wishes and for filling my birthday with love even if I didn’t want to celebrate it this year. They moved me deep and helped my soul,” the designer responded.

Muaddi launched her eponymous footwear line, famous for the signature flared heels in August 2018.

Her label’s lineup of distinct pumps, sling-backs, mules, boots and sandals in an array of vibrant colors and holographic designs have since garnered a loyal checklist of famous fans, including Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Bieber.