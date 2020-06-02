You are here

France's cafes, restaurants reopen, but in Paris, only the terraces

People wearing protective face masks while queuing at an ice-cream shop in Strasbourg, eastern France. (File/AFP)
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

France’s cafes, restaurants reopen, but in Paris, only the terraces

  • Eating and drinking establishments prepared to welcome back customers in the second phase of a step-by-step lifting of lockdown
  • In Paris, cafes, bars and restaurants will be limited to outside terraces
Updated 10 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: French people head back to their beloved cafes and restaurants Tuesday after weeks cooped up in coronavirus confinement, marking a further step toward normality.
As thousands thronged parks and gardens reopened over the weekend, eating and drinking establishments prepared to welcome back customers in the second phase of a step-by-step lifting of lockdown.
“We have spent several hours cleaning,” said Theo Stuzmann, head waiter of the renowned Maison Kammerzell restaurant in Strasbourg, eastern France.
And a second, more thorough disinfection was due before they opened on Tuesday, he told AFP.
“Optimism reigns today,” said Herve Becam of the UMIH hospitality union, welcoming the return of reservations.
French people can again “live a life which is almost normal,” said Prime Minister Edouard Philippe last week, as he announced the reopenings.
But in Paris, where the coronavirus remains more active than in the rest of mainland France, cafes, bars and restaurants will be limited to outside terraces.
To cater for the expected rush back to the city’s eateries, the city council gave special permission for tables to be placed on sidewalks, parking spots and other public places. Several roads will also be closed to car traffic.
The government credits France’s strict lockdown, which lasted from March 17 to May 11, with saving thousands of lives by relieving pressure on hospitals, but is eager to restart an economy devastated by the measures.
The country, which has suffered nearly 29,000 deaths, also faces an “historic recession,” says Philippe, and a sharp rise in unemployment claims.
The spread of the virus appears to be under control in most of France, designated “green zones’.
But the Paris Ile-de-France region and the overseas territories of Guiana and Mayotte, still in the higher-risk “orange” category, face a slower easing of the lockdown restrictions.
Across the country, public gatherings of more than 10 people are still banned until June 21. And people still have to wear masks in public transport, stations and airports.
People can dine together in restaurants in groups of no more than 10, but with a minimum one-meter (3.3 foot) distance between tables.
But all beaches can reopen from Tuesday, and weddings can once again be celebrated.
Primary and middle schools will open countrywide, as well as high schools in green zones — but progressively and with a limited number of pupils per class.
Epidemiologist Arnaud Fontanet, a member of the scientific council advising the government, struck a note of caution.
“Every day, there are five new (outbreak) clusters... we have had more than 100 clusters declared since May 11, so we can see that the virus is still present,” he warned on BFMTV.
France’s StopCovid mobile app, that will alert users if they have been in close proximity of someone tested positive, will also come into use on Tuesday.
burs-mlr/jj/kaf

Topics: France Coronavirus

Updated 48 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

New coronavirus cases in Hong Kong raise concerns of local cluster

  • The infected woman is a night-shift worker at a Kerry Logistics warehouse
  • The government was expected to extend a ban on group gatherings larger than eight later on Tuesday
Updated 48 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: A cluster of nine coronavirus cases raised concerns in Hong Kong over renewed local transmission in a city that has been one of the most successful in keeping the pandemic under control. The first two cases in the cluster — a husband and wife — were confirmed on Sunday. Since then four neighbors, two of the wife’s work colleagues, and a fire department medical officer who had sent the woman to hospital have been confirmed to have been infected. None had been abroad recently.
“We are very concerned about this cluster of nine,” Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam told her weekly news conference on Tuesday, before an executive council meeting.
The infected woman is a night-shift worker at a Kerry Logistics warehouse, where she labels food items imported from Britain, local media reported.
The government was expected to extend a ban on group gatherings larger than eight later on Tuesday. It was due to expire at the end of Thursday, and has been extended several times for two-week periods.
The limits on the size of gatherings prompted police to reject for the first time an application of the annual vigil tens of thousands of Hong Kong people traditionally hold in a downtown park to commemorate pro-democracy protesters killed in and around Beijing’s Tiananmen Square 31 years ago.
A further extension is also likely to thwart plans for legally organizing anniversary marches of the anti-government protests that started in June last year and resumed recently after Beijing announced plans to impose national security laws on Hong Kong.
Lam has repeatedly said health measures had no political motive. On Tuesday, she said they were not about “taking away people’s freedom,” but about protecting people, adding that public health was “also part of national security.”
As of Monday, Hong Kong had reported 1,088 coronavirus cases and four deaths.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

