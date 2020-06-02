Middle East Games Con is going digital 

DUBAI: The 2020 edition of Middle East Games Con will take place online.

The free online event, said to be the “first of its-kind digital gaming experience,” will be streamed live from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31.

The annual video game convention, known for its stellar line-up of gaming titles and tournaments including Fortnite, PUBG, Call of Duty, Tekken, FIFA, League of Legends and many more, is expected to feature Esports tournaments, special guest appearances, product reveals and gaming awards.

“Our focus for this year and new for 2020 is the first-ever official Middle East Games Con Esports tournament and the gaming awards,” event manager Finlay Parr said in a statement on their website. “In addition to these new and exciting activities for 2020, we are of-course bringing fans their favourite features of the Con to their homes.”

“Each year we welcome gamers of all ages from across the MENA region, and this year we don’t want anyone to miss out on our annual event due to travel, health or other reasons,” added Kiera Doherty, the pop culture portfolio director.

Nations worldwide have been cancelling events to curb the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 disease. Organizers, in response, have made their festivals digital to entertain people at home during self-isolation.