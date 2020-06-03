You are here

Gragson wiggles past Allgaier to win Xfinity race at Bristol

Justin Allgaier (No. 7) and Noah Gragson lead the restart during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Cheddar’s 300 race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Monday. (AFP)
Updated 03 June 2020
AP

  • Noah Gragson had to race Chase Briscoe and Brandon Jones in a two-lap overtime finish but beat them both to claim the checkered flag
BRISTOL, Tenn: Noah Gragson squeezed past JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier with four laps remaining, a move that caused Allgaier to crash, and Gragson held on at Bristol Motor Speedway for his second win of the season.

Gragson also won the season-opening race at Daytona to begin his second year with Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s race team. Gragson was winless in 2019 in his first full season in NASCAR’s second-tier series.

His victory Monday night was set up by a caution with 13 laps remaining that wiped away Allgaier’s lead. The Chevrolet teammates lined up side-by-side for the restart with seven laps remaining but Allgaier cleared him on the restart.

Gragson chased him and as he passed Allgaier for the lead, Allgaier wiggled into the wall and crashed for a caution.

“I really apologize to Justin and the (number) 7 team, that’s not how I want to race,” Gragson said. “I saw a position open up, he kind of slipped off the bottom and I tried to slip to the bottom and I just got too loose.

“This track is like ice right now. We are slipping and sliding.”

Gragson had to race Chase Briscoe and Brandon Jones in a two-lap overtime finish but beat them both to claim the checkered flag. Gragson climbed the fence at empty Bristol in celebration.

He joined Briscoe as the only drivers with two Xfinity Series victories this year and praised crew chief David Elenz for sticking with him and helping him improve at Bristol. He had one top-10 in two Xfinity races at Bristol last year, and one top-10 in a pair of visits to the bullring in the Truck Series in 2018.

“I was terrible here in trucks and Xfinity,” Gragson said. “My crew chief chief believed in me and he wanted me to come back and run with them and Dave Elenz is the man.”

Allgaier led a race-high 156 laps but finished 18th after the wreck.

“I’m more mad at myself for making a mistake and getting off the bottom,” Allgaier said. “But, yeah, we got wrecked.”

Briscoe, who beat Kyle Busch to win at Darlington two weeks ago, finished second in a Ford.

Jones and Harrison Burton were third and fourth in a pair of Toyota’s. The top four are eligible to race for a $100,000 bonus Saturday at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Myatt Snyder rounded out the top-five.

Tokyo weighs scaled-back Olympics, says governor

Updated 41 min 46 sec ago
AFP

  • Organizers face the headache of rearranging the event, which requires a costly rejigging of everything
TOKYO: Tokyo 2020 officials are looking at ways to scale back next year’s postponed Olympics, the city’s governor said Thursday, amid reports the opening ceremony could be streamlined and spectator numbers cut.

Yuriko Koike told reporters that organizers were weighing up what could be “rationalized and simplified” as costs spiral for holding the first postponed Games in history.

The International Olympic Committee announced in March the Games would be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands and brought international travel to a virtual halt.

The Games are now due to open on July 23, 2021, but organizers face the unprecedented headache of rearranging the event, which requires a costly rejigging of everything from venues to transport.

Local media said streamlining plans could involve cutting the number of spectators and reducing participation in the opening and closing ceremonies.

The Yomiuri Shimbun daily quoted an unnamed source as saying that everyone including athletes, officials and spectators would be required to take a test for the virus.

“The top priority is to avoid the worst scenario of canceling the Games,” an unnamed government source told the daily.

Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya declined to offer further details at a press conference later on Thursday, saying only that discussions were ongoing.

“At this stage we do not have any concrete outcome,” he said, adding that discussions about coronavirus countermeasures would be held “from this autumn onwards.”

“Concerning the spread of the novel coronavirus, particularly the situation next summer and how the world will look like is something very ambiguous,” he added.

IOC chief Thomas Bach said last month that 2021 was the “last option” for holding the Tokyo Games, stressing that postponement cannot go on forever.

He declined to say whether a vaccine was a prerequisite for going ahead with the Olympics, but was lukewarm on the idea of holding them behind closed doors.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has said it would be “difficult” to hold the postponed Tokyo Olympics if the coronavirus pandemic is not contained.

And Tokyo 2020 president Yoshiro Mori has said the Olympics would have to be canceled if the coronavirus pandemic isn’t brought under control by
next year.

