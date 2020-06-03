You are here

  • Home
  • Oil gains, with Brent above $40, as hopes rise for output cuts, recovery

Oil gains, with Brent above $40, as hopes rise for output cuts, recovery

Oil prices are being propped by a continuing recovery in China. Above, a Kuwaiti oil tanker unloads crude oil at the port in Qingdao, in China’s eastern Shandong province. (AFP )
Short Url

https://arab.news/bnjk9

Updated 03 June 2020
Reuters

Oil gains, with Brent above $40, as hopes rise for output cuts, recovery

  • Both benchmarks have risen sharply in recent weeks from the lows of April
  • Prices buoyed by a continuing recovery in China
Updated 03 June 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: Oil rose on Wednesday, with Brent above $40 for the first time since March, as optimism mounted that major producers will extend output cuts and a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic will spur fuel demand.
Brent crude futures for August were up 78 cents, or 2 percent, at $40.35 a barrel, by 0636 GMT. The contract climbed to as high as $40.53, the highest since March 6, after gaining 3.3 percent on Tuesday.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1.06, or 2.9 percent, at $37.87 a barrel. It rose to as much as $38.18, also the highest since March 6. The contract ended the previous session up 3.9 percent.
Both benchmarks have risen sharply in recent weeks from the lows of April, buoyed by a continuing recovery in China, the red zone of the virus outbreak, while other economies are slowly opening up after lockdowns to contain its spread.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major producers including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, may extend production cuts of 9.7 million barrels per day (bpd), or about 10 percent of global output, into July or August, sources said.
The cuts are currently due to run through June, scaling back to a reduction of 7.7 million bpd from July to December, but Saudi Arabia has been pushing to keep the deeper cuts in place for longer.
“Traders are expecting major crude producers to agree on an extension of their huge output cuts to shore up prices,” said Avtar Sandu, senior manager, commodities at Phillip Futures.
With the date of the meeting not yet set and some calling for it to be early as this week, much remains up in the air, however.
But the demand picture is looking brighter as economies including China, the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, start to recover from the pandemic. China’s services sector returned to growth for the first time since January, a private survey showed on Wednesday.
“As virus-related lockdown measures continue to be lifted, we expect that demand will gradually recover,” Capital Economics said in a note, estimating that global oil consumption will fall to just under 92 million bpd on average in 2020.
This compared with 100.2 million bpd in 2019, it said, before the pandemic swept through Europe and the United States, evaporating demand for everything from flying to trips to the dentist.
Traders were also monitoring Tropical Storm Cristobal in the Gulf of Mexico for its potential to disrupt oil and gas facilities.
US crude oil inventories fell by 483,000 barrels in the week to May 29, the American Petroleum Institute said on Tuesday. Gasoline and distillate fuel stockpiles rose.
Official government inventory data will be released later on Wednesday. Those figures show US stockpiles still remain high and are forecast to have risen for a second week in a row.

Topics: Oil energy Markets

Related

Business & Economy
Brent crude oil rises after hitting lowest this century on coronavirus crisis
Business & Economy
Brent oil futures plunge as growing glut feeds market panic

New Riyadh waste plant to banish eyesore dumping reaches construction milestone

Updated 03 June 2020
Arab News

New Riyadh waste plant to banish eyesore dumping reaches construction milestone

  • The new plant covers over 1.3 million square meters of land and will treat up to 600 tons of construction and demolition waste per hour
  • It is expected to provide employment to 160 people, achieve recycling rates of over 90 percent
Updated 03 June 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A major construction waste and recycling plant in Riyadh is nearing completion which will ease pressure on landfill sites in the Saudi capital.
The Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC), a unit of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is developing the recycling plant in Al-Khair in the north of the city. It is expected to be operational by the end of July.
The new plant covers over 1.3 million square meters of land and will treat up to 600 tons of construction and demolition waste per hour, achieve recycling rates of over 90 percent.
The aim is to produce recycled aggregates that can be used for new roads and buildings while at the same time reduce the estimated 20 million tons of construction and demolition waste dumped in vacant plots around the city each year.
“The waste recycling facility in Riyadh will offer numerous economic, social, and environmental benefits to society that are above and beyond the direct return on investment,” said Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh Region.
Gulf states are boosting investment in recycling in a bid to reduce the millions of tons of waste that heads to desert landfill sites each year across the region.
The new facility in Riyadh is expected to provide employment to 160 people.

Topics: recycling Riyadh

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi university launches recycling initiative
Business & Economy
Recycling plan aims to solve Riyadh rubble trouble

Latest updates

UAE, Egypt welcome Libya cease-fire talks
UK police arrest man for driving offense after car collides with 2 in London
Lebanese publisher launches book project of Arab art created during lockdown
New Riyadh waste plant to banish eyesore dumping reaches construction milestone
The Lancet casts doubt over hydroxychloroquine study

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.