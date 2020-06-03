You are here

  • Home
  • New Riyadh waste plant to banish eyesore dumping reaches construction milestone

New Riyadh waste plant to banish eyesore dumping reaches construction milestone

1 / 2
A major construction waste and recycling plant in Riyadh is nearing completion which will ease pressure on landfill sites in the Saudi capital. (Supplied)
2 / 2
A major construction waste and recycling plant in Riyadh is nearing completion which will ease pressure on landfill sites in the Saudi capital. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5gj98

Updated 03 June 2020
Arab News

New Riyadh waste plant to banish eyesore dumping reaches construction milestone

  • The new plant covers over 1.3 million square meters of land and will treat up to 600 tons of construction and demolition waste per hour
  • It is expected to provide employment to 160 people, achieve recycling rates of over 90 percent
Updated 03 June 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A major construction waste and recycling plant in Riyadh is nearing completion which will ease pressure on landfill sites in the Saudi capital.
The Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC), a unit of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), is developing the recycling plant in Al-Khair in the north of the city. It is expected to be operational by the end of July.
The new plant covers over 1.3 million square meters of land and will treat up to 600 tons of construction and demolition waste per hour, achieve recycling rates of over 90 percent.
The aim is to produce recycled aggregates that can be used for new roads and buildings while at the same time reduce the estimated 20 million tons of construction and demolition waste dumped in vacant plots around the city each year.
“The waste recycling facility in Riyadh will offer numerous economic, social, and environmental benefits to society that are above and beyond the direct return on investment,” said Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, Mayor of Riyadh Region.
Gulf states are boosting investment in recycling in a bid to reduce the millions of tons of waste that heads to desert landfill sites each year across the region.
The new facility in Riyadh is expected to provide employment to 160 people.

Topics: recycling Riyadh

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi university launches recycling initiative
Business & Economy
Recycling plan aims to solve Riyadh rubble trouble

Saudi Arabia, Russia reach oil output deal and urge others to keep promises

Updated 03 June 2020
Frank Kane

Saudi Arabia, Russia reach oil output deal and urge others to keep promises

  • Big two OPEC+ producers will extend production cuts but want compliance from all members
Updated 03 June 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and Russia have reached agreement on extending their oil output cuts and are taking a firm line with other producers to keep their pledges.

Ahead of a meeting of OPEC+, the two biggest producers in the alliance are telling others they must adhere to agreed production guidelines or risk a return to the market chaos of April, when some oil prices hit all-time lows.

An official at one Opec delegation told Arab News an agreement was in place between Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend the historic 9.7 million barrel cuts deal for at least one month, with a regularly monthly review— but it was contingent on all OPEC+ countries keeping their promises on current production levels.

“There is no dispute between Saudi Arabia and Russia on this,” the official said. “They are sticking by the rules, and they want to put pressure on to make all OPEC+ members do the same.”

Most other OPEC+ countries are believed to be willing to stick by the April cuts for an extended period. Nigeria and Iraq are considering the proposals for stronger compliance.

A “virtual” OPEC+ meeting could still go ahead at short notice, or could take place on June 9 as originally scheduled. Saudi Arabia has additional bargaining leverage in the 1 milion extra barrels it cut voluntarily, which could be reinstated at the end of this month 

Crude prices, which topped $40 a barrel for Brent this week partly on hopes that the cuts would be extended, reflected the late uncertainty, and slipped back to just over $39.

Oil experts do not expect the negotiations over compliance to derail a long term OPEC+ deal. “Compliance is always an issue, but all will want to avoid any instability,” said Robin Mills, chief executive of Qamar Energy consultancy. “It’s quite an achievement to get to $40 from where they were a few weeks ago.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia OPEC+ OPEC Russia

Related

Update
World
Trump and Putin discuss arms race, welcome OPEC + oil deal

Latest updates

Four cops charged in Floyd death, one faces 2nd-degree murder count
Arabia’s oldest songs to join UNESCO’s Intangible Heritage List
US suspends flights by Chinese airlines in spat with Beijing
WHO denies Houthi ‘faulty testing kit’ claims
White House says Defense Secretary Esper still in post

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.