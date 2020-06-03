LONDON: British police arrested a man for driving offices on Wednesday after a car collided with two people near Sloane Square in central London. “Cordons were put in place and buildings in the surrounding area were evacuated as a precaution while officers searched the vehicle,” the Met police said in a statement. “A man was subsequently arrested for driving offenses.”
The lawmaker for the area, Greg Hands, had previously tweeted that he was hearing a vehicle had mounted the pavement and struck pedestrians.
UK police arrest man for driving offense after car collides with 2 in London
