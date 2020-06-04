You are here

  Iraq's health ministry to launch legal case after protesters force local head to resign

Iraq’s health ministry to launch legal case after protesters force local head to resign

Iraqi protesters flee smoke grenades fired by security forces amid clashes following an anti-government demonstration in Iraq’s southern city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar province. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • Demonstrators barged into the office of the local head of health and forced him to resign
  • The first deputy speaker of Iraq’s Parliament Hassan Al-Kaabi said what happened was a “disaster”
Arab News

DUBAI: Iraq’s Ministry of Health and Environment said they will launch a legal case against those who forced the local health ministry head to resign in Dhi Qar, state news agency INA reported.
Demonstrators in the in governorate, south of Iraq, forced local head of the health authority Abdul Hussain Al-Jabri’s to resign after they barged into his office. They also filmed the process on their phones and one of them is heard saying in Arabic “we need a real resignation.”

Meanwhile, the first deputy speaker of Iraq’s Parliament Hassan Al-Kaabi said what happened in Dhi Qar was a “disaster” and should not go unpunished, in another report by INA.
Al-Kaabi called on the Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhami and head of police in the governorate to arrest all those who barged into Al-Jabri’s office and forced him to resign.
Protests in Dhi Qar have been going on since Tuesday and several demonstrators were injured and arrested, US-based Arabi channel Al-Hurra reported.
The protestors are demanding for local heads resignation, for justice against those who killed demonstrators and for easing of coronavirus regulations.

Topics: Iraq

UAE to resume transit flights at its airports

Updated 04 June 2020
Reuters

UAE to resume transit flights at its airports

Updated 04 June 2020
Reuters

DUBAI: The government of the United Arab Emirates said on Thursday the Gulf state would resume transit flights after suspending them in March.
The government did not say exactly when transit flights would resume in its announcement on Twitter.

 

Topics: aviation UAE Coronavirus

