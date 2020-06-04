You are here

  • Home
  • UK testing ibuprofen as coronavirus treatment

UK testing ibuprofen as coronavirus treatment

Above, commonly used painkillers based on ibuprofen, an anti-inflammatory drug, which is now being tested for a COVID-19 treatment. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yyxgs

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

UK testing ibuprofen as coronavirus treatment

  • Anti-inflammatory properties of the drug could treat breathing difficulties
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Scientists in London are running a drugs trial to test if ibuprofen is an effective treatment for hospital patients with COVID-19.

The teams at Guy’s and St. Thomas’s hospital and researchers from King’s College London believe that the anti-inflammatory properties of the drug could treat breathing difficulties.

Struggling with breathing, and the demand on ventilators in intensive care units, have been two major challenges regarding COVID-19. Researchers hope that the low-cost painkiller could reduce the reliance on ventilators.

The trial, called Liberate, will treat half the patients with ibuprofen on top of their usual care. The researchers will use a special formulation of ibuprofen that some people already take for arthritis.

Previous studies in animals have shown that it might treat acute respiratory distress syndrome, which is one of the complications caused by severe COVID-19 infections.

Prof. Mitul Mehta from the King’s College London team said: “We need to do a trial to show that the evidence actually matches what we expect to happen.”

At the onset of the pandemic, there were concerns that ibuprofen would aggravate the infection, with French Health Minister Oliver Veran advising patients to take paracetamol instead.

Topics: Coronavirus UK ibuprofen

Related

World
UK to trial 5 new drugs in coronavirus fight
World
Doubts raised over UK COVID-19 vaccine trial

China de-escalates airline spat with US

Updated 11 min 57 sec ago
AFP

China de-escalates airline spat with US

  • On Wednesday the US said it would block Chinese passenger flights from June 16
Updated 11 min 57 sec ago
AFP

BEIJING: China said Thursday foreign airlines blocked from operating in the country over virus fears would be allowed to resume limited flights, apparently de-escalating a row with Washington following US plans to ban Chinese carriers.

Beijing’s announcement comes as tensions between the world’s two superpowers are sent soaring by a series of issues including Donald Trump’s accusations over China’s handling of the pandemic, Hong Kong and Huawei.

The latest spat was rooted in the Civil Aviation Authority of China (CAAC) deciding to impose a limit on foreign airlines based on their activity as of March 12. Because US carriers had suspended all flights by that date their cap was set at zero, while Chinese carriers’ flights to the US continued.

On Wednesday the US said it would block Chinese passenger flights from June 16, raising concerns of another front being opened up in the economic titans’ standoff.

But the CAAC on Thursday said all foreign airlines not listed in the March 12 schedule would now be able to operate one international route into China each week.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed regret over the US decision, adding that the CAAC is making “solemn representations” over the matter.

Asked if the latest CAAC notice means the US will be able to file applications for flight resumption, Zhao said the Chinese aviation authority and US Department of Transportation have maintained close communication over flight arrangements between the two countries.

“Originally, both sides had made some progress,” he said at a regular briefing, adding that China hopes the US will not “create obstacles” for both parties’ work to solve the problem.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have become increasingly strained in recent months after Trump accused China of causing the virus intentionally, while a plan to impose a strict security law on Hong Kong has increased tensions substantially.

The US has also imposed restrictions on Chinese telecom giant Huawei and ordered a probe into the actions of Chinese companies listed on American financial markets.

For its part, Beijing has mocked the US stance on Hong Kong in light of civil rights protests across the US following the police killing in Minneapolis of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man.

At the same time, China has gradually relaxed strict air travel caps on some foreign firms as the coronavirus outbreak in the country appears to be under control.

China has set up fast-track entry procedures for business travelers from several other countries, including Singapore and South Korea. Hundreds of Germans have also been able to return.

Beijing said last week it would almost triple the number of permitted flights to and from China in June following an outcry from Chinese stranded abroad.

Passengers must be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in the country.

The CAAC said Thursday that routes whose passengers all test negative for three consecutive weeks will be allowed to operate an additional flight each week.

Routes with five or more passengers testing positive will be suspended for at least one week, CAAC said.

Topics: China US Coronavirus

Related

Business & Economy
China: US law on audits and regulations will harm both sides

Latest updates

UK testing ibuprofen as coronavirus treatment
Veteran singer Majida El-Roumi’s first magazine cover sends ‘a love letter to Lebanon’
Saudi Arabia’s ‘Awdah’ initiative helps over 12,790 expats return home
Sudan calls on UN to urge Ethiopia, Egypt not to take unilateral measures on Renaissance Dam
Israel parliament scraps sessions after lawmaker gets coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.