Saudi Arabia pledges $150m at GAVI vaccine summit

Saudi Arabia confirmed on Thursday a $150 million donation to Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance. (Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ Twitter)
Updated 16 sec ago
Benedict Spence

  • World leaders attend virtual meeting of Bill Gates-led drive to develop COVID vaccine
  • The Kingdom announced in March that it would contribute $500 million to international efforts to fight the virus
LONDON: Saudi Arabia has joined countries from around the world in pledging money to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (GAVI) at its Global Vaccine Summit 2020 in London.

This year’s summit was held virtually for the first time, as it focused on the threat from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the need to develop a vaccine for the virus responsible for the pandemic that has shut down much of the globe, as well as claiming the lives of more than 380,000 people.

The summit was opened with a brief speech from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized in April with the disease and has since made a full recovery.

Introductory addresses were also given by Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization; Moussa Faki Mahamat, chair of the African Union; and Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the UN.

The Kingdom, which pledged $150 million to help fund GAVI’s work, was represented by Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, who thanked the UK government and Johnson for hosting the summit, on behalf of Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. He praised GAVI for its “noble” work in reducing the “dangers of epidemics” and saving lives.

“Now, more than ever, we must remain united,” Prince Faisal told the summit. “In 2016, the Kingdom contributed $25 million to support the efforts of GAVI and its mission. I would like to reiterate the message of King Salman that the preservation of human health is at the forefront of the Kingdom’s priorities.

“Based on its Islamic and humanitarian values, Saudi Arabia has provided over $86 billion in aid throughout the last three decades; these funds provided support to over 81 countries to assist them in improving livelihoods and health care,” he said. “In March this year, Saudi Arabia called for an Extraordinary Virtual Leaders Summit of the G20, chaired by King Salman, to coordinate the international response to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

Prince Faisal said that the Kingdom is also taking a lead in financing the world’s response to COVID-19.

“During this summit, Saudi Arabia announced a contribution of $500 million in support of global efforts to prevent the spread of the virus and enhance preparedness and emergency responses. Of this amount, I am pleased to announce the allocation of $150 million for vaccines and immunizations that will support the great efforts of your alliance,” he said.

“To achieve stability and prosperity for future generations, it is our collective responsibility to contribute and support the noble cause of preserving and protecting human life.”

GAVI, a major beneficiary of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, aims to raise at least $7.4 billion this year from governments and elsewhere in an effort to help improve global public health through a raft of ambitious vaccine programs, made all the more pressing by the emergence of COVID-19.

The summit was addressed by heads of state from across the world, including France, Japan, India and Canada. US President Donald Trump sent a short recorded message wishing GAVI success, while Bill Gates also gave a speech in which he suggested the coronavirus crisis had forced the hand of the international community.

“We’re meeting at a unique time in history. Never have more people been more aware of the importance of vaccines,” he said.

“As we race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, we must also renew our commitment to delivering every life-saving vaccine there is, to every child on earth. That is the work that GAVI and alliance partners have been doing for 20 years — when we come together to support GAVI replenishment, we’re making sure that it can continue to do these things until no child dies from a vaccine-preventable disease.”

Gates added: “Since its inception, GAVI has helped vaccinate more than three quarters of a billion children. It has incentivized researchers; it has made new vaccines widely available. And now it’s stepping up and saying it’s willing to deliver a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as one is available, to end the pandemic as soon as possible. If we didn’t already have GAVI, we would have to create it just to solve this crisis.”

The Kingdom was not the only Arab country to contribute at the summit. Jordan’s King Abdullah also addressed the forum from Amman, warning that the international community could afford to leave no country behind in the response to COVID-19, and highlighting the need to protect vulnerable people, especially those forced from their homes by conflict.

“It is our responsibility as an international community to make sure the most vulnerable are not left behind,” he said. “In my region, many are internally displaced or live as refugees. Jordan alone holds 1.3 million Syrian refugees and others. It is a priority for us to afford them the same care we give Jordanians.”

Reem Al-Hashimy, UAE minister for international cooperation, praised GAVI for the “timely” summit, and its history of improving the lives of people around the world, highlighting the work of the alliance in keeping vaccines available and accessible for those least able to afford health care.

 

“Now more than ever we recognize the indispensable role GAVI plays,” she said. “The UAE and GAVI have been strong partners working together for many years. I take this opportunity to reaffirm my country’s commitment to freeing the next generation from disease, and creating a healthier, more prosperous world.”

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia Vaccine Alliance (GAVI)

Defying coronavirus challenge, Saudi Arabia's culture show goes on

Updated 22 min 34 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

Defying coronavirus challenge, Saudi Arabia’s culture show goes on

  • Among other projects, establishment of Ad Diriyah Biennale Foundation for Contemporary Art planned for 2021
  • Saudis are excited about their future with culture as a cornerstone, says expert
Updated 22 min 34 sec ago
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia was looking forward to 2020. It had forged ahead with impressive speed, redefining its cultural landscape with art, culture, tourism and entertainment initiatives as part of Saudi Vision 2030 reforms to diversify the economy.

In January, the long-awaited inaugural Desert X AlUla, the edition of the California biennial, took place against the magical backdrop of the AlUla region in the Saudi desert.

Despite the initial debate it generated in the global art community, the event proved a resounding success, winning high praise from the international media, signaling victory for the Saudi art scene on the global stage. 

All eyes turned to the Kingdom’s flourishing art scene. Everyone, it seemed, was keen to visit the ancient lands of Arabia to gain access to the cultural landscape taking root.

Ahmad Mater - Ghost (Courtesy the artists and Athr Gallery. Photos by Mohammed Eskandrani)

Then came COVID-19. The country’s cultural plans were placed on hold, the influx of foreigners thinned, social distancing measures came into effect, and the country was under curfew and lockdown. There was more: A price war involving oil.

Now, as the world slowly re-emerges from the lockdown, the signs of hope have rebounded.

This discernible change in momentum was reflected earlier this week when the Saudi Ministry of Culture announced the establishment of the Ad Diriyah Biennale Foundation for Contemporary Art, to be held in 2021.

The foundation will host one contemporary art event, the Ad Diriyah Biennale, and one Islamic Art Biennale, the latter to take place in 2022.

The foundation will host one contemporary art event, the Ad Diriyah Biennale. (Courtesy the artists and Athr Gallery. Photos by Mohammed Eskandrani)

The big news was announced by the Kingdom’s Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan, who heads the board of the recently established Thunaiyat Ad Diriyah Biennale Foundation.

Ad Diriyah is home to the UNESCO designated 15th-century site of At-Turaif, known as the “pearl of Saudi Arabia.” It is located just outside of Riyadh and was formerly the site of the first Saudi state, as well as the original seat of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Saud family. 

“While daily life and routines may have changed, our vision, mission and determination has not,” said Abdulkarim Al-Humaid, spokesperson for the Ministry of Culture.

 Ithra by Aramco Eid parade - Al-Khobar. (Supplied: King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture)

“We are continuing to serve the people of Saudi Arabia by delivering the cultural transformation agenda in line with Vision 2030’s objectives.”

“Culture,” he added, “does not stop because of COVID-19.”

During the pandemic, the ministry launched numerous initiatives to support creative production among Saudis.

(Courtesy the artists and Athr Gallery. Photos by Mohammed Eskandrani)

“We grouped these initiatives under the banner: Culture in Isolation,” Al-Humaid told Arab News. “These included a film night to support local content producers and a competition by the National Theater to find emerging talent.

“In the visual arts space, we supported our partners at Ozla Art with their virtual exhibition ‘Art of Isolation’.”

FASTFACT

Athr Gallery

The gallery in Jeddah is offering SR5,000 to SR10,000 grants to support young Saudi artists.

Alia Al-Senussi, senior adviser to the Saudi Ministry of Culture and founding member of the Tate Middle East and North African Acquisitions Committee, said: “No country has been immune to the effects to this devastating pandemic.”

However, the Kingdom has long been home to a cultural community, she said.

(Courtesy the artists and Athr Gallery. Photos by Mohammed Eskandrani)

The pandemic, despite its negative offerings, has also brought some positive opportunities. “From Within,” an exhibition hosted by the Ministry of Culture, will take place, hopefully, in the Saudi autumn, with artists invited to express their social distancing experiences through artwork. Works will be chosen from an open call, which will continue until June 11.

The show serves as the second edition of the Insider exhibition, previously held by the Ministry of Culture in December 2019 in the Industrial Zone (JAX), in Diriyah. 

“During the pandemic, we began thinking of what to do for the art scene, also given the situation surrounding oil,” said Prince Sultan bin Fahad Bin Nasser Al-Saud, artist and adviser to the Ministry of Culture.

 Ithra by Aramco Eid parade - Al-Khobar. (Supplied: King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture)

“I thought about America after World War I and the WPA (Works Progress Administration) that was created during the Great Depression, and how it helped artists survive. We wanted to do something in the same spirit to help Saudi artists.”

As the Kingdom revs its cultural engine again, in the short-term, it will witness some delays and keep the focus on the local Saudi community. However, plans are being actively pursued to bring back the international visitors.

(Courtesy the artists and Athr Gallery. Photos by Mohammed Eskandrani)

The Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) announced on June 1 that AlUla will reopen in October. It is planning to have an annual calendar of festivals and events from the date of reopening.

Sources said that “‘21’39,” the yearly art event staged by the Saudi Art Council, has set next year’s program in motion, although dates have not yet been confirmed. The Riyadh Festival of Lights has been moved to 2021.

Middle Beast (MDL), dubbed the world’s biggest music event, is said to be staging a virtual event this summer, while the Red Sea Film Festival, its inauguration having been canceled this March, is scheduled for next March. Hayy: Creative Hub in Jeddah, Art Jameel Foundation’s arts complex, is now scheduled to open in late 2021, with COVID-19 having delayed its construction.

People are excited for their future in the Kingdom, and culture is a cornerstone of that future.

Alia Al-Senussi, senior adviser to the Saudi Ministry of Culture and founding member of the Tate Middle East and North African Acquisitions Committee

Galleries, too, are weighing their options. Alia Fattouh, director of Athr Gallery in Jeddah, said: “We are not planning any physical exhibitions for the rest of 2020. The situation is financially strenuous now. We made a choice to have no redundancies and keep our entire team at the cost of having no exhibitions.”

On the other hand, the gallery has been active digitally, moving its video exhibition of Saudi video artists on to social media and launching Maan Editions, an initiative that provides support to young Saudi artists with grants between SR5,000 ($1,331) and SR10,000. Saudi artists can apply for relief grants from the Athr initiative until June 20. 

(Courtesy the artists and Athr Gallery. Photos by Mohammed Eskandrani)

At Ithra, the King Abdul Aziz Center for World Culture by Saudi Aramco in Dhahran, the show goes on, albeit at a slower pace.

“This is the time to truly deliver on our mandate as a cultural institution and Aramco’s largest corporate citizenship initiative, which on our part means to provide a platform for the local and global creative community to learn, create and collaborate and stay connected,” said director Hussain Hanbazazah.

“Our challenge was to continue to deliver on Ithra’s mandate even during times of uncertainty, given the role and impact we have on the community,” he told Arab News.

Culture remains a driving spirit in the Kingdom’s mission for socio-economic change.

“There’s a real social contract being developed through art and culture in Saudi Arabia,” said Al-Senussi. “People are excited for their future in the Kingdom and culture is a cornerstone of that future.” 

--------------

@rebeccaaproctor

Topics: Saudi Arabia culture Editor's Choice

Related

Saudi Arabia
Ithra marks Eid Al-Fitr with parade in Saudi Arabia's Eastern Province

