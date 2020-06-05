You are here

Saudi Arabia mourns first doctor to die after contracting coronavirus

Naeem Chaudhry died after contracting the coronavirus. (Supplied)
TARIQ AL-THAQAFI

  • Pakistani surgeon Naeem Chaudhry died in Makkah, where he worked at Hira General Hospital
  • He contracted the virus in the course of his work helping patients, not from anyone outside the hospital
MAKKAH: A Pakistani surgeon is the first doctor to lose his life in Saudi Arabia as a result of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19. Naeem Chaudhry died two days ago in Makkah, where he worked in the General Surgery Department at Hira General Hospital

Dr. Wael Hamzah Mutair, director-general of Makkah Health Affairs, said the healthcare family is saddened by the death, and the city has lost one of its most skilled and prominent general surgeons.

He paid tribute to Chaudhry as one of the front-line workers who have played such an important role in the fight against COVID-19 in the Kingdom, and confirmed he contracted the virus during the course of his work, not from anyone outside the hospital. His only existing health problem was high blood pressure, Mutair added.

Makkah Health Affairs has seen many examples of dedication, perseverance and sacrifice among health workers, he said, and that even when family members have tested positive for the virus they have remained steadfast in their duty and continued to do their utmost to protect the country and its people.

Chaudhry is survived by his wife and three daughters, who live in Makkah.
 

Saudi Arabia repatriation flights from US cities, Beirut bring home nationals

Updated 05 June 2020
Arab News

Saudi Arabia repatriation flights from US cities, Beirut bring home nationals

  Flights from Washington and Houston arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh
Updated 05 June 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Four more repatriation flights arrived in Saudi Arabia as part of the Kingdom’s efforts to bring back stranded citizens from coronavirus hotspots, state news agency SPA reported.
Flights from Washington and Houston arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh while another two landed in King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah, bringing Saudi nationals from New York and Beirut.
All precautionary measures to contain the coronavirus spread were taken to ensure the safety of passengers, who would also be in isolation for 14 days.

