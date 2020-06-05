You are here

India, China trying to end army standoff in Himalayas

People play polo in Leh, the largest town in the region of Ladakh, nestled high in the Indian Himalayas, India, September 24, 2016. (Reuters)
  • Indian officials said Chinese soldiers entered the Indian-controlled territory of Ladakh in early May at three different points, erecting tents and guard posts
  • China has objected to India building a road through a valley connecting the region to an airstrip, possibly sparking its move to assert control over territory
NEW DELHI: Indian and Chinese foreign ministry officials on Friday discussed the flaring of tensions on their disputed Himalayan border, where thousands of soldiers from the two countries have been facing off just a few hundred meters (yards) from each other for a month, an Indian official said.
The video conference came a day before generals in the Ladakh region are scheduled to meet at a border post to intensify efforts for a pullback to their pre-May positions in the region. The army officers have held a series of meetings in the past four weeks to break the impasse.
An External Affairs Ministry statement in New Delhi said both sides agreed that they should handle their differences through peaceful discussion "bearing in mind the importance of respecting each other’s sensitivities, concerns and aspirations and not allow them to become disputes.”
Indian officials say Chinese soldiers entered the Indian-controlled territory of Ladakh in early May at three different points, erecting tents and guard posts.
They said the Chinese soldiers ignored repeated verbal warnings to leave, triggering shouting matches, stone-throwing and fistfights.
China has sought to downplay the confrontation while providing little information. Indian media reports say that the two armies have moved artillery guns in the region.
China has objected to India building a road through a valley connecting the region to an airstrip, possibly sparking its move to assert control over territory along the border that is not clearly defined in places.
India and China fought a border war in 1962 and have been trying since the early 1990’s to settle their dispute without success.
In all, China claims some 90,000 square kilometers (35,000 square miles) of territory in India’s northeast, including the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh with its traditionally Buddhist population. India says China occupies 38,000 square kilometers (15,000 square miles) of its territory in the Aksai Chin Plateau in the western Himalayas, including part of the Ladakh region.

  • The Transportation Department said it will let Chinese passenger airlines fly a total of two round-trip flights per week between the US and China
  • Four Chinese airlines currently fly between the US and China
WASHINGTON: The Trump administration said Friday it will let Chinese airlines operate a limited number of flights to the US, backing down from a a threat to ban the flights.
The decision comes one day after China agreed to ease its own anti-coronavirus restrictions and allow more flights by foreign airlines. The restrictions had blocked US carriers United and Delta from resuming flights between the US and China.
The Transportation Department said it will let Chinese passenger airlines fly a total of two round-trip flights per week between the US and China, which it said would equal the number of flights China’s aviation authority will allow for US carriers.
On Wednesday, the US said it would prohibit all flights by Chinese airlines to and from the US no later than June 16. That marked an escalation of trade and diplomatic tension between the two countries.
Four Chinese airlines currently fly between the US and China.
United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines suspended competing flights early this year as demand plummeted in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. United and Delta had petitioned China to resume flights this month. American does not plan to return to China before October.

