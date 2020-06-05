RIYADH: Support packages worth around SR2.45 billion ($652 million) from the Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) have helped to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the agricultural sector as well as strengthening food security in the Kingdom. The fund has been keen to support its clients to ensure the continuation of activities.
It launched a SR2 billion food security strategy initiative to finance the import of specific agricultural products. It has also approved four contracts worth SR348 million. This initiative focuses on importing rice, sugar, yellow corn and soybeans from abroad.
Saudi agriculture fund initiatives help to mitigate virus impact
https://arab.news/p4xkf
Saudi agriculture fund initiatives help to mitigate virus impact
- This initiative focuses on importing rice, sugar, yellow corn and soybeans from abroad
RIYADH: Support packages worth around SR2.45 billion ($652 million) from the Agricultural Development Fund (ADF) have helped to mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the agricultural sector as well as strengthening food security in the Kingdom. The fund has been keen to support its clients to ensure the continuation of activities.